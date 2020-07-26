Senior Laila Franklin and eighth-grader Aly Blomberg were the lone varsity returners for the Park Center girls golf team in 2020.
Franklin was a state qualifier as a junior, finishing 10th in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet and fifth in the 5AAA section meet. She was in the top 10 at state after round one before finishing 40th overall.
Blomberg was 20th at conference and 19th at sections in her first eligible year on varsity as a middle schooler.
So big things were expected for both girls, not just individually but also helping the team with whoever joined the top six on varsity.
“It would have been exciting,” coach Tim Kallevig said. “Two extremely solid players, and we would have been extremely competitive, which we haven’t been in quite some time.”
Franklin was expecting to be one of the top golfers in the state as a senior, and Kallevig said it was tough to watch her progress as a player and see her come into her own only to miss out on coaching her one last season.
But he said that Franklin handled the situation like an adult and showed maturity and understanding.
The season wasn’t officially canceled until April 23, but the month of waiting was challenging. Kallevig tried to keep everyone in the loop with what he knew, which wasn’t much with so many unknowns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also gave some tools, like exercises and drills to help with their game even if they couldn’t be on a golf course.
By the time, Kallevig messaged players and families that the season was canceled, it seemed like everyone had already prepared for that scenario.
Franklin is headed to the University of St. Thomas to continue her golf career, which was comforting for her.
Kallevig said he is excited to see her play in college and expects her to do well.
“The example that she set for all the other girls was far above what I ever had before as a captain,” Kallevig said. “She was mentoring girls as a captain to continue to play and work hard and just to be kind. It is one of her greatest attributes. She is just an overall, kind human being. They don’t come around all the time like Laila. She is just a very special human being.”
Blomberg still has four years of high school to play, and both her and Franklin have also been on the course for summer tournaments.
But Kallevig did miss being on the course with them and the rest of the Pirates for the high school season in 2020. The toughest part was not being on the golf course every afternoon and helping them train, be better golfers and better people.
“The golf itself is sometimes secondary,” he said. “Just to be around them and have that team aspect is really tough to miss from a coaches’ perspective.”
Blomberg is expected to be the leader of the program and be one of the varsity leaders if she wants to make the leap at a young age.
There were some girls who played before that said they were coming out in 2020, but the roster wasn’t finalized and no one officially signed up before the shut down.
But Blomberg was recruiting friends at her middle school to try and get girls to join the team, and Franklin also was a strong promoter of the program.
“I am hoping that Aly learned a lot from her,” Kallevig said.
