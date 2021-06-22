p1 spt pac girls golf blomberg
Buy Now

Park Center freshman Aly Blomberg hits her second shot on the fourth hole June 15 in the Class 3A state girls golf meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Blomberg shot an 85 in the first round and ended up 62nd overall with a 179.

 (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Park Center freshman Aly Blomberg played in her first Class 3A state tournament June 15-16 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.

Blomberg ended up 62nd overall with a 35-over 179 over two hot, sunny days.

The first round was the better of the two for Blomberg. She had an 85.

Blomberg started on the front nine, which was the East course, and she finished with five pars and three bogeys. But there was also a triple bogey on the sixth hole.

Blomberg had three more pars on the back nine, which was the West course, and had five bogeys and a double bogey.

The West course was tough on Blomberg during round two. She had seven bogeys, a double bogey and a quadruple bogey.

Blomberg did do better on the East course with two pars and six bogeys. There was a triple bogey on the fourth hole.

Blomberg started golfing as a seventh-grader in 2019 and was the No. 2 golfer on the Pirates. She is now the No. 1 golfer and will have three more years of attempting to improve on this year’s strong finish.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments