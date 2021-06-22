Park Center freshman Aly Blomberg played in her first Class 3A state tournament June 15-16 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
Blomberg ended up 62nd overall with a 35-over 179 over two hot, sunny days.
The first round was the better of the two for Blomberg. She had an 85.
Blomberg started on the front nine, which was the East course, and she finished with five pars and three bogeys. But there was also a triple bogey on the sixth hole.
Blomberg had three more pars on the back nine, which was the West course, and had five bogeys and a double bogey.
The West course was tough on Blomberg during round two. She had seven bogeys, a double bogey and a quadruple bogey.
Blomberg did do better on the East course with two pars and six bogeys. There was a triple bogey on the fourth hole.
Blomberg started golfing as a seventh-grader in 2019 and was the No. 2 golfer on the Pirates. She is now the No. 1 golfer and will have three more years of attempting to improve on this year’s strong finish.
