Shots and rebounds were tough to come for fourth-seeded Park Center girls basketball against fifth-seeded Stillwater in an 82-52 loss March 11 in the AAAA state quarterfinals.
The Pirates (25-5 overall) fell behind early and never recovered inside the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena. They were outrebounded 60-27, including 21-10 on the offensive glass.
Park Center also finished 21-for-64 (32.8%) from the field, including 2-for-17 (11.8%) from 3-point range, and the Ponies (24-5) were 31-for-68 (45.6%) from the field, including 10-for-28 (35.7%) from 3-point range.
The Pirates did have 15 steals, but they just couldn’t get into a rhythm on offense. Stillwater was in sync from the start and finished with 22 assists to Park Center’s seven.
Junior guard/forward Adalia McKenzie started the offense for Park Center with a steal and a layup, and eighth-grade guard Alivia McGill drove in for a layup for the next basket and added a jumper later.
But Stillwater jumped ahead 21-6 with a 3-pointer by junior guard Alexis Pratt.
The Pirates made a little comeback and cut the deficit to 21-14. Senior guard Lauren Frost scored inside with a bank shot, and McKenzie added two free throws. Frost scored the next two baskets on a layup and a jumper.
The Ponies continued to hit shots though and built a 34-14 lead with about five minutes to play in the first half.
Pratt had a couple of free throws, and sophomore guard Amber Scalia added a jumper. Senior forward Mary Fultz knocked down a 3-pointer, and Senior forward Liza Karlen added an offensive putback. Liza Karlen later added a layup, and Fultz hit two free throws after being fouled on an offensive putback attempt.
Senior guard Aaliyah Ragulen knocked down a bank shot on a pass by sophomore forward/center Shadaizhalynn Chatman, and Frost added a layup on a fast break with a long pass by Ragulen to cut the deficit to 34-18.
McGill later knocked down a 3-pointer and added a jumper after an offensive rebound. McKenzie also hit a 3-pointer, and Park Center trailed 39-26 at halftime.
Both of those 3-pointers were the only ones that fell for the Pirates, and the McGill offensive rebound was the lone one in the first half.
Stillwater had a 16-1 advantage on the offensive boards in the first half.
Senior guard/forward Kayla Cox was the first to score for Park Center in the second half with a basket and a foul, though she missed the free throw, and McKenzie added a basket inside on a pass by Frost.
Frost then cut the deficit to 41-32 with a layup on a McKenzie assist, but that was the closest the Pirates would come to Stillwater in the second half.
McKenzie did have a 3-point play and a spin-around jumper, and McGill added two free throws and a jumper off an offensive rebound. But Stillwater led 71-42 with five minutes to go.
Frost added two more layups, and McKenzie had a steal and a layup. But the Ponies didn’t come up empty on most possessions.
The bench came out with 1:50 to go, and freshman forward Vanessa Saidu scored an offensive putback in her first state experience.
McKenzie ended up with 18 points, eight steals and six rebounds. McGill had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Frost chipped in 14 points. Ragulen added a basket and her and McGill also had blocks.
Cox had a basket and four steals, and Saidu had the one basket.
Pratt led Stillwater with 23 points, and Liza Karlen added 19. Senior forward Grace Cote finished with 16 points, and Scalia had 10.
Park Center moves to the consolation bracket and can still end their state experience on a high note with two wins. The Pirates play Cambridge-Isanti at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Concordia University in St. Paul.
