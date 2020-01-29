Losing a starter to injury can be devastating to even the best teams, but sixth-ranked Park Center girls basketball is quickly trying to help each other battle some late-January adversity.
Junior guard/forward T’Naye Griffin went down with an injury Jan. 14 in a loss at fifth-ranked Centennial, and her timetable for return is still not known.
The Pirates (14-3 overall, 5-1 Northwest Suburban West) played the first two games without Griffin – who is still third on the team with 188 points – last week. They defeated Spring Lake Park 80-55 Jan. 22 at the Target Center and toppled Rogers 90-77 Jan. 24 at home.
“We have to fill in a void right now,” coach Barb Metcalf said. “We are kind of feeling out some different bodies and players. … That’s what we are trying to do, trying to build a little bit more team chemistry. We still haven’t peaked, and other teams are getting better and we have to try and keep getting better.”
Junior guard forward Adalia McKenzie helped in the win over Spring Lake Park with 49 points, and Park Center shot over 60 percent from 2-point range and around 40 percent from 3-point range.
Against Rogers, McKenzie once again made plays and finished with a team-high 37 points, but one of the big keys was eighth-grader Alivia McGill season-high 22 points.
McGill’s game shows the importance of having depth and was a step in the right direction for establishing team chemistry with Griffin out.
“(McGill) is such a mature kid,” Metcalf said. “She does not carry herself as an eighth-grader, and on the court she’s a leader. And she just has a passion for basketball, and so it is a nice fit. But we still have to get that chemistry worked out too because when you haven’t worked with each other, there are some kinks that need to be ironed out.”
The last two games were also important to get some insight into what to expect as the season progresses and the games become more pressure-filled.
The Pirates’ only losses this season are to top-ranked Hopkins, Centennial and Elk River. Of those teams, only Centennial is in the 5AAAA section with Park Center. Spring Lake Park – which upset the Pirates in the section semifinals last season – Champlin Park, Irondale, Mounds View, Osseo and Roseville are the other teams.
While a Centennial and Park Center rematch in the section finals might seem like a good bet. Anything can happen in the playoffs, and the Pirates know from experience with last year’s early playoff exit.
Not only did Park Center play well with Griffin out against a 12-4 Spring Lake Park team that returned a lot from last year, as well. But the Pirates also outlasted a scrappy, good-shooting 7-10 Rogers team that likes to run the floor and plays a similar fast-paced style.
Metcalf said that a game like the one against the Royals is going to be one broken down in film to show the girls that nothing is going to be easy if they want to make it out of the section and advance to state.
“Anybody can come out and win the section,” Metcalf said. “I have been in that situation at North Dakota. I’ve seen No. 9 teams come back and knock off No. 1 and go to state. It is magic. It’s March Madness right?”
Park Center 90, Rogers 77
There were both positives and negatives to take from the win over Rogers.
McGill’s emergence was definitely needed, as she fueled the Pirates early with 14 points in the first half and made some key plays down the stretch. McKenzie and senior guard Lauren Frost also had big games, and senior guard Aaliyah Reuben helped finish off the Royals with all nine of her points in the second half.
There were also times the girls tried to do too much with errant passes and unforced errors. And the usual shooting percentage was also down, which allowed Rogers several opportunities to score quickly in transition.
“We just revert back to old habits that as coaches you try to get away from,” Metcalf said. “When we run our different counters that we have on offense, it works really slick. When we start to differentiate and try to do our own thing at times.”
Metcalf said she does like one-on-one or two-on-two basketball at times, but there are game situations where game management is more important.
“You have two or three minutes on the clock and a 10- or 11-point lead, just make the safe, smart pass instead of trying to create something that’s not there. It creates offense for them with the steal.”
Park Center led 46-36 at halftime and started the second half on a 23-7 run to make it 69-43 Pirates with just over 12 minutes to go.
McKenzie started the half with a steal and passed the ball to Frost for a short jumper. McKenzie and Frost connected for another basket, and McGill later earned a steal and an assist with a pass inside to McKenzie.
Then, in one of the niftier plays of the game, Frost had a no-look pass to McKenzie while spinning away from a defender. McKenzie was swarmed, but she also was able to get a pass off to a wide-open Ragulen, who finished the play with a layup.
Senior guard/forward Kayla Cox later kicked out to Ragulen for a 3-pointer, and McGill powered her way with a traditional 3-point play after a strong drive to the basket.
Frost hit a 3-pointer of her own, and McKenzie followed with another basket inside – both plays causing the Park Center bench to celebrate.
That is when Rogers came back, however. Senior guard Alaina Brenning – who led the Royals with 30 points – junior guard Riley Hunter, sophomore guard Ellie Buzzelle and freshman guard Clara Glad all made baskets.
Suddenly, the lead was down to 72-61.
“They have some really good shooters,” Metcalf said. “They are fun team for us to play because we both like to transition. We don’t really need a shot clock. Our shots weren’t falling like they normally do from the 3-point area, so sometimes we tend to scramble a little bit when that happens.”
The lead shrunk even more to 74-68 after a couple of baskets by senior guard Ali Karels, but a steal by McGill and an assist to a Frost basket inside helped stop the comeback.
Rogers came to within eight points once more, but McGill scored the next two field goals to make it 82-71. Ragulen was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch to clinch the win.
In the first half, the Pirates built several double-digit leads.
Junior guard/forward Chloe Cink scored a basket off of a steal, and she drilled a jumper with a hand in her face on the next possession to make it 31-20.
Rogers cut the lead to six, but McKenzie and McGill helped make it 39-27, and a crossover jump shot and basket inside off a McKenzie pass later made it 46-34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.