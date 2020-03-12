Park Center girls basketball will end the season on a winning note March 12 after a 70-62 win over Cambridge-Isanti in the AAAA state consolation semifinals.
The Pirates (26-5 overall) bounced back from a tough state quarterfinal 82-52 loss to Stillwater with improved shooting and rebounding inside Concordia University’s Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul.
“Just getting the dub, period, it feels amazing,” junior guard/forward Adalia McKenzie said. “. State has been a really fun experience for me. I wish we were still at the U, but it’s OK.”
But just an hour after the buzzer, the Minnesota State High School League sent out a press release that said that all consolation finals were cancelled due to the current Covid-19 outbreak.
That means that Park Center seniors Kayla Cox (117 points), Lauren Frost (411 points) and Aaliyah Ragulen (314 points) closed their high school careers with the win over Bluejackets.
All three seniors were a big part of the program’s success during their careers, and all three were starters that played a lot of minutes to help on offense and defense, whether that be by scoring, passing or forcing a turnover.
But there will be key returners that can help the Pirates remain a state contender next season, led by McKenzie (926 points), junior guard/forward Chloe Cink (31 points), sophomore guard Alivia McGill (228 points), sophomore forward/center Shadaizhalynn Chatman (42 points) and freshman forward Vanessa Saidu (10 points), who all played key minutes at state.
Park Center 70, Cambridge-Isanti 62
Three key stats were improved for Park Center in the AAAA state consolation semifinal March 12 – field-goal percentage, assists and rebounds.
The Pirates outrebounded the Bluejackets 47-26, and they had 20 offensive rebounds. They also finished 26-for-60 (43.3 percent) from the floor and had 15 assists as a team.
One area that didn’t improve from the quarterfinal was 3-point percentage with Park Center hitting just two of 20 (10 percent). But it didn’t matter in this one.
McKenzie led all scorers with 35 points, and she added 16 rebounds, three steals and two assists. She finished 15-for-28 (53.6 percent) from the floor.
“Rebounding is always key for us,” McKenzie said. “Yesterday, we did not rebound well at all. Today, our main focus was to get those boards, crash the boards and box out. We knew that would help and give us momentum.”
But McKenzie’s teammates also stepped up at the end after Cambridge-Isanti senior guard Amme Sheforgen drained a 3-pointer with under three minutes to go.
Cox knocked down two free throws to give Park Center the lead for good at 59-57, and after a timeout, McGill knocked down a reverse layup on a pass by Frost.
Frost added a jumper and a free throw, and Ragulen also hit two free throws down the stretch. McGill clinched the win with a strong drive to the basket that resulted in a 3-point play to make it 69-62. She added a free throw with 11 seconds left, as well.
Ragulen had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, and McGill had 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a block and two steals. Frost added five points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal.
“Yesterday we panicked when (Stillwater) was hitting those threes, so we knew that we had to stay calm, get back on defense and just play good on D,” McKenzie said. “We didn’t let those threes faze us because we just knew that we could pull this game out.”
Park Center trailed 12-6 early before going on an 18-0 run to take a 24-12 lead. McKenzie started the rally.
After Cink grabbed one of five defensive rebounds, McKenzie swished a 3-pointer.
McKenzie later scored in transition and added a steal and a layup following a jumper by Ragulen that made it 15-12.
Ragulen drilled a 3-pointer, and Saidu turned an offensive rebound into a pass to Chatman underneath. Chatman finished the play to make it 22-12.
McGill closed the run with a basket inside on a pass by McKenzie. McKenzie scored the final six points of the first half, but the Bluejackets also pushed back with 3-pointers by sophomore guard Mikayla Aumer and senior guard Myranda Brogger to cut the Pirates’ lead to 30-24 at halftime.
McKenzie helped started the second half strong though with an offensive putback and another basket on a McGill pass.
Frost and McKenzie exchanged jumpers, and McKenzie later ripped the the ball out of a rebounders’ hands for another basket to make it 40-29 Park Center.
Senior forward Jana Swanson did score all of her 18 points in the second half to keep Cambridge-Isanti in the game, but the Pirates never trailed in the second half. Aumer (17 points), Sheforgen (13 points) and senior guard Jackie Olander (10 points) also helped the Bluejackets.
“Yesterday was hard for us,” McKenzie said. “We learned from it, and we knew we had to bounce back from it because dwelling on the past is not going to help us at all. So we knew we had to come out hard from the start and just work hard all game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.