The 2019-20 girls basketball season ended in an unconventional way with no state champions being crowned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park Center was also expecting one more game after winning its Class 4A consolation semifinal, but the pandemic shutdowns began the next day.
The consolation semifinal ended up being the final high school sports game in the 2019-20 school year at Park Center as the pandemic eventually forced the cancellation of spring sports.
It is now December 2020, and the pandemic is still forcing shutdowns with Gov. Tim Walz putting a pause on winter sports until at least Dec. 18. He was scheduled to address the state Wednesday following the Sun Post’s deadline about whether he would extend the order.
The Minnesota State High School League also met and approved three starting dates for the season – Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and Jan. 18. But whenever the start date is, the Pirates will be looking to continue its previous success and build off of the 1-1 record at state in March.
Last season’s state appearance was the first since 2016-17 when the program made state for the fourth straight year, claiming two Class 3A state titles (2013-14, 2014-15) and making two Class 4A state tournaments during that stretch.
Park Center ended the 2019-20 regular season ranked fourth in the state with a 22-4 overall record, and they continued that success in the 5AAAA section tournament with double-digit wins in all three games – including a 68-52 win over 2019 section champion Centennial in the final.
Eighth-ranked Stillwater proved to be a tough matchup in the Class 4A state quarterfinals, but Park Center did end the season with a win over Cambridge-Isanti.
Four key players are gone from that squad. But the Pirates do get back one of the best players in the state.
Senior guard/forward Adalia McKenzie is expected to be a 2021 Ms. Basketball contender.
She is also listed as the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota on the Prep Girls Hoops website.
McKenzie, who is going to the University of Illinois, finished with 926 points last season and has 2,132 points in her high school career. If the season wasn’t going to be shortened, she would have had a shot at 3,000 points.
Three players graduated, leaving areas of need.
Lauren Frost, who was the 2020 Athena Award winner and an All-State selection last season who finished with over 1,000 points in her Pirates’ career, is now at the NCAA Division I University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Also gone are Kayla Cox and Aaliyah Ragulen. Cox, Frost and Ragulen combined to score 845 points last season.
Freshman guard Alivia McGill was one of the other top scorers for the Pirates in 2019-20, but she is now at Hopkins.
McGill was asked to do more in the second half of last season, and she finished with 225 points. That will be another void for the Pirates this season.
Other players expected back are senior guard/forward Chloe Cink and junior forward/center Shadaizhalynn Chatman.
They were also asked to play key minutes on the floor last season and combined to score 73 points.
Some others on the varsity/JV roster last season at the end of the year were senior guard/forward Janae Bennett, senior guards Aliyah Wensel and Lachantice Baggett, senior forward Liyah Brown, junior guard Rayven Robinson, sophomore guard/forward Aniyah Reuben, freshman guard/forward Helen Ben and freshman guard Tiana Loyd.
Conference preview
Park Center finished tied for the Northwest Suburban West Conference title at 10-2. Elk River and Spring Lake Park were also 10-2, and Totino-Grace was 6-6.
Rogers (4-8), Osseo (1-11) and Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-11) were at the bottom of the conference.
The Pirates split two games with both Elk River and Spring Lake Park and swept the other teams.
The Panthers have a solid core returning too. Senior forward Madi Ngene, senior guard Macy Smith, junior guard Averi Dunbar and sophomore forward Kylie Diaz are four of the top seven scorers back from a year ago.
Ngene finished the season with 346 points, and Smith was next with 306 points. Dunbar collected 155 points, and Diaz scored 105 points.
The Elks bring back senior forward Johanna Langbehn and senior guards Ellie Maass and Elly Bahr.
Langbehn was second on the team with 260 points, and Maass finished with 192. Bahr had 93 points.
Totino-Grace also brings back several top scorers. Junior guard Leah Dengerud, senior forward Anna Caspers and junior center Grace Sikkink are expected back.
Dengerud finished with 389 points to lead the Eagles, and Caspers was third on the team with 202 points. Sikkink was right behind with 191.
Rogers is expected to have its top scorer junior guard Ellie Buzzelle back. She had 397 points.
Senior forward Matlyn Jensen, senior guard Alex Fuller and sophomore guard Clara Glad are other players expected back. Glad was fourth on the team with 164 points. Fuller was next with 144, and Jensen followed with 129.
Osseo is expected to return two of its top four scorers. Sophomore guard Aalayah Wilson and freshman guard Ava Holman finished with 277 and 232 points, respectively.
Armstrong might be much improved from a year ago with the return of six of its top seven returners.
Senior guard Ella Brugnoli (125 points), senior forward/guard Ava Brigham (78 points), senior forward Ephemian Bailey (73 points), junior forward Savannah McGowan (304 points), junior guard Alex Parsons (128 points) and sophomore guard Karlee Fisher (164 points) are all expected back.
