Park Center girls basketball has high hopes to advance to the AAAA state tournament in 2019-20 with the entire roster back from as season ago.
The Pirates were upset in the 5AAAA section semifinals by Spring Lake Park and finished 23-5 overall, but they were ranked sixth in Class 4A at the end of the regular season. Park Center also won the Northwest Suburban West Conference.
Park Center is already fourth in 2019-20, behind defending champion Hopkins, Wayzata and Farmington.
“We plan to compete consistently throughout the long season and peak at the right time of the season – tourney time,” coach Barb Metcalf wrote in a preview questionnaire. “We want to improve every game. Players holding each other accountable is the answer for continuous development in practices and games.”
Last season, junior forward Adalia McKenzie led the Pirates with 782 points. She averaged 27.9 points and 10.7 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game.
Junior forward T’Naye Griffin (348 points), senior guard Lauren Frost (372 points), senior guard Aaliyah Ragulen (261 points) and senior guard Kayla Cox (165 points) were also key offensively.
Griffin averaged 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, and Frost averaged 13.3 points per game.
Those will be the main players on the floor throughout the season, and Metcalf wrote that their experience playing together and knowing each other’s strengths and weaknesses will be a key for the Pirates.
Top reserves junior guard Chloe Cink (35 points), eighth-grade guard Alivia McGill (35 points) and freshman forward Aniyah Reuben (66 points) are also expected to make big contributions off of the bench due to the combination of experience in practices and games and their ability to make others better, Metcalf wrote.
Offensively, Park Center has multiple ways to score with players who can shoot or get to the rim.
“We are a tough matchup for any team out there – big or small,” Metcalf wrote.
And the quickness and speed on defense will be tough for any team to score on, Metcalf added.
Pirates open season 5-0 overall
Park Center is off to a hot start this season with five wins in a row, including three games against ranked teams.
The Pirates knocked off sixth-ranked St. Michael Albertville on Nov. 22.
McKenzie finished with 28 points, and Frost added 18 points. Griffin chipped in 13 points.
Park Center won at fifth-ranked Stillwater, 75-69 on Nov. 23.
McKenzie had 29 points, and Frost was second with 17 points. Griffin and Ragulen chipped in 11 and eight points, respectively, and Cox finished with six points.
The Pirates then won at 10th-ranked Eden Prairie, 75-71 on Nov. 26.
McKenzie led with 31 points, and Ragulen had 18 points. Frost and Griffin each had 12 points.
Park Center defeated St. Louis Park 70-62 on Dec. 3.
McKenzie had 26 points, and Ragulen was next with 16 points. Griffin and Frost added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Pirates won 90-54 at Rogers on Dec. 5.
Griffin had 31 points, and McKenzie had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Frost added 16 points, and Ragulen chipped in nine points.
