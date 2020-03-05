Park Center girls basketball was in a similar spot last season in the 5AAAA section tournament as a highly ranked top-seed, but the journey to state ended in an upset to Spring Lake Park.
The fourth-ranked and top-seeded Pirates (24-4 overall) didn’t want to end this year’s run the same way, but fifth-seeded Champlin Park was in the way this time.
The scrappy Rebels battled back at several points of the game Feb. 29 at Anoka High School, but junior guard/forward Adalia McKenzie took over in the final five minutes to help secure a 69-57 win for Park Center.
“We knew that throughout these whole playoffs, it was going to be a fight,” McKenzie said. “And we didn’t want that same feeling that we got last year. So our focus was to go out there, stay true to ourselves, work hard and outwork the other team.”
Park Center led 23-16 at halftime and opened the second half strong.
Senior guard Aaliyah Ragulen scored in transition on a long pass by McKenzie, and McKenzie followed with a traditional 3-point play to make it 28-16.
Eighth-grade guard Alivia McGill followed with a basket in transition to push the lead to 14 points.
Champlin Park battled back to cut the lead to six at 30-24, and the Rebels had several steals and forced turnovers to try and get closer. But Park Center’s defense stepped up and forced turnovers as well.
McKenzie knocked down six free throws later, and McGill scored on an offensive putback to push the lead back to 14 points, 42-28. But Champlin Park cut that lead to seven twice.
But when it looked like the Rebels could get closer, the Pirates’ defense forced a turnover to get the ball back.
“At practice, we worked mainly on our defense because we knew they like to pass the ball up the court, and they like to get into their traditional plays,” McKenzie said. “So our focus was to stop that and to just stay calm and just continue to play our game.”
And that’s when McKenzie took over. She led Park Center with 38 points, scoring 31 in the second half. But the bulk of her second-half scoring came in the final 5 minutes, 13 seconds.
McKenzie knocked down two free throws and then made a strong move to the basket for a basket and a foul. After that 3-point play, McKenzie knocked down an outside jumpshot and added a steal and a layup to push the lead to 61-50.
McKenzie added a few more free throws and also turned a missed free throw into an offensive putback to finish the scoring for the Pirates.
Overall, she scored 14 points during that stretch.
McKenzie was able to open more at the end with the scoring from McGill (eight points), senior guard Lauren Frost (11 points) and Ragulen (10 points). And the transition game for Park Center started working well in the second half with rebounds and steals turned into fast-break points.
McKenzie is obviously the leading scorer for the Pirates with over 2,000 points in her career already, but she said she couldn’t do any of it without her teammates.
“Basketball is a team sport,” McKenzie said. “I love playing with my team, and we trust each other. And that’s what really pulls us through is that chemistry and that trust on the floor.”
Park Started fast with McGill driving in for a layup and adding an offensive putback. Frost made it 6-0 with a steal and a layup, and McKenzie and Frost later hit jumpers to push the lead to 10-2.
Junior guard/forward Chloe Cink also hit a jumper in the first half, but Champlin Park came back to tie the game at 16-16.
Frost added a basket, and she later saved a bobbled pass to Ragulen on the outside, who drilled a basket to make it 20-16. McKenzie knocked down a 3-pointer to cap the first-half scoring.
“We know that they are a scrappy team and they are physical, so we knew that we needed to apply that same pressure that they were applying to us,” McKenzie said.
Next up for Park Center is the 5AAAA section final against second-seeded Centennial, which won the 5AAAA title last season. The game is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, back at Anoka High School.
The Pirates last made state in 2017, and they last made a section final in 2018, so program success is nothing new.
And while several girls on this year’s team were on Park Center the last time it went to state, everyone was in a different role and playing fewer minutes.
So for many of the girls, this playoff run is about reaching new heights.
“I am super excited,” McKenzie said. “It’s actually a dream come true because I want to go to state so bad, so I want to do whatever I have to do to get there. But also, my team, I know they are going to do what they have to do, as well. So we’re ready.”
Junior center Jenna Guyer and junior guard Jodi Anderson lead the Cougars. Guyer has 435 points and 270 rebounds, and Anderson has 435 points and 153 rebounds.
Sophomore guards Hannah Herzig (235 points, 113 rebounds), Camille Cummings (185 points, 110 rebounds) and Sydney Kubes (149 points, 81 rebounds) are also threats to score, and senior guard Grace Johnson (129 points, 112 rebounds) brings more depth.
Park Center 86, Irondale 62
The Pirates dominated irondale in an 86-62 win Feb. 26 in the 5AAAA section quarterfinal.
McKenzie finished with 37 points, and McGill added 13. Ragulen scored 10, and senior guard/forward Kayla Cox had nine points.
Frost chipped in seven.
Irondale junior center Dora Okpara had 29 points.
