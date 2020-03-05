Coming up

Park Center travels to the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena March 11-14 for the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament.

Quarterfinals times are 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, and semifinals are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. The state final is at 8 p.m. Saturday. Seedings and matchups are still to be determined.