Park Center girls basketball is off to the Class 4A state tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
This was a redemption of the last two seasons when the Pirates (25-4 overall) fell in the section final to Roseville and was upset as the top-seeded team in last year’s 5AAAA semifinals to Spring Lake Park.
But with a mostly intact lineup from a year ago, Park Center entered this season on a mission to make state, and the Pirates dominated defending section champion Centennial 68-52 March 5 inside Anoka High School to win the 5AAAA title.
Coach Barb Metcalf said that whenever she needed to redirect the girls this season, she just brought up Spring Lake Park to teach not to take any opponent for granted.
“That Spring Lake Park loss was probably the worst thing that could have happened to us at the end of last season, but it was the best thing that happened for us this season,” Metcalf said. “I think these kids – the maturity, it’s here. It’s because of these senior leaders. This is a player-driven team. It really is. And when you have a player-driven team, some pretty special things happen.”
Senior captain guards Aaliyah Ragulen, Kayla Cox and Lauren Frost were all around during the losses to Roseville and Spring Lake Park the past two seasons, and they all played key roles in Thursday’s game along with junior guard/forward Adalia McKenzie.
And the chemistry was evident from the start with solid passing and trust on the court.
“They have fun, and they play for each other,” Metcalf said. “And I think that that is really what this game is all about – playing it the right way. Xs and Os are great. I like that part of the game too, but just seeing them play like champions all year – they get knocked down and they get back up. That’s adversity. That’s the heart of a champion.”
McKenzie and Frost accounted for 50 of the Pirates’ 68 points against Centennial. Ragulen added seven points, and Cox chipped in five. Sophomore forward/center Shadaizhalynn Chatman and eighth-grade guard Alivia McGill also contributed with four and two points, respectively.
But while the offense mostly went through McKenzie and Frost, defense and passing was on for the entire team.
Park Center led 38-24 at halftime and essentially put the game away early in the second half.
Ragulen found Frost in the left corner twice on passes that Frost buried for 3-pointers, and McGill started a quick transition play with a rebound and a pass to Frost. Frost had a nifty behind-the-back pass to McKenzie who finished the play inside.
Ragulen then found Frost again, this time for a shot inside and a 48-24 lead.
Frost also had an assist on McGill’s basket, and she had a beautiful inbounds pass to McKenzie in the paint that led to another basket. She then drilled a 3-pointer on a kick out by McKenzie to make it 57-32.
“Last year, losing as a 1 seed, we wanted redemption bad,” Frost said. “So we worked hard everyday in practice, and we came out today and we put on a show and we did what we know we could do.”
Frost and McKenzie had to sit with four fouls each for about five-and-a-half minutes in the second half, but the Pirates remained scrappy.
Junior guard/forward Chloe Cink and McGill kept a possession alive with offensive rebounds to waste some clock, and Cox later scored on an offensive putback to push the lead back to 20 points after a Centennial run.
McGill grabbed another offensive rebound later in the half and had to pass behind her to save the ball from going out of bounds. McGill’s effort was later rewarded when Ragulen banked in a shot.
McKenzie and Frost returned to the floor with about six minutes to go, and the offensive impact was felt immediately.
McKenzie scored on a pass by Ragulen, and McKenzie later kicked out a pass to Cox for a 3-pointer to make it 66-46.
Chatman finished the scoring for the Pirates after McKenzie found her underneath for another basket.
“We did have a feeling like this was our game, but we worked hard for this,” McKenzie said. “We were really prepared for this game. We were prepared for their zones and their offense. We just knew we had to keep playing our game.”
The 3-pointers were raining early for Park Center. Frost connected on the first one on a pass by Ragulen, and McKenzie hit one on a pass by McGill to make it 10-6 Pirates.
Frost kept a possession alive with an offensive rebound and later scored inside on a pass by McKenzie, and Frost later kicked out to Ragulen for a 3-pointer.
Frost hit another 3-pointer on a pass by McKenzie to push the lead to 18-9. She later had a crossover dribble that freed space for another 3-pointer with a minute left in the first half.
“Me, Aaliyah and Kayla have played together since we were in travelling basketball in fifth grade,” Frost said. “Now, I know where they are at all times. Adalia, I met her as an eighth grader, and now we play really well together. It’s good chemistry, and I am always looking for her because I know she can knock down that layup or that shot.”
McKenzie did most of her damage in the first half with 20 of her 28 points. She hit some jump shots, but she also drove to the basket and finished.
McKenzie had a traditional 3-point play and followed it up with a basket on a pass by Ragulen to make it 24-11. She then hit a step-back 3-pointer, had a couple of steals and knocked down a couple of free throws in the next few minutes to make it 29-15.
McKenzie closed her first-half scoring with a steal and a layup to make it 33-18.
“It feels amazing,” McKenzie said. “I am so proud of myself and my teammates. We worked so hard to get here.”
This is a dream come true for the entire team, and it was shown with the dogpile after the buzzer sounded; the dogpile with the student section after shaking hands; the smiling, laughing and screaming with arms locked before awards and the celebration with the plaque.
And then there was cutting down the nets, and several photos sessions for players with friends and family.
“It means everything,” Frost said. “As a senior, it’s your last chance so you just have to put everything on the court in every game. And that’s what I have been doing, just playing my heart out, and we are just going to keep going.”
“I am so excited,” McKenzie said. “I have always wanted to play on that floor at the Williams Arena, so I can’t wait.”
