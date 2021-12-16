Park Center girls basketball has a new head coach this season with the departure of Barb Metcalf.
Lakita Davis, who was the freshman coach at Park Center for 10 seasons, has been promoted to take over the reins of the program, which has had some of the best teams in the state for the past 10 years.
The Pirates were 9-9 overall last season and fell in the 5AAAA section quarterfinals after losing standout Adalia McKenzie for the final few games with an injury.
McKenzie, of course, holds several records at Park Center including her 2,574 career points. The NCAA Division I star player is now at the University of Illinois and is already averaging 7.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a freshman in nine games – averaging over 17 minutes a game on the court.
You can’t replace a player like McKenzie, but the Pirates have several players that can help carry a team and a group of younger players that are already contributing in 2021-22.
Junior 6-foot-2 forward Vanessa Saidu is one of the top returners. Saidu is ranked 17th overall in the Class of 2023 and is the No. 4 junior small forward. Saidu averaged 12.7 points per game to finish with 228.
Senior forward/center Shadaizhalynn Chatman is also back on the team after averaging 5.3 ppg and scoring 85, and sophomore guard Tiana Loyd returns after averaging 4.5 points per game and collecting 63.
Sophomore 5-9 guard Helen Ben might be one of the better sophomore prospects on the team, coming in ranked 28th in the Class of 2024 and as the No. 6 sophomore shooting guard.
Sophomore 5-5 guard Atlantis Brown, and sophomore guard Nyomi Crushshon also return.
Besides the graduation of McKenzie, Chloe Cink (6 points per game), Janae Bennett (4.4 ppg), Aliyah Wensel (4.4 ppg) and Lachantice Baggett (2.7 ppg) are also gone.
So there will be a need for some of the newcomers to step up right away to fill roles on the team.
Eighth-grade guard Harmoni Mayberry is one of the newest members on the varsity team and is already contributing in a big way as the fourth-highest scorer behind Saidu, Ben and Loyd with 27 points.
Ben is already averaging 10.6 points per game in five games, and Saidu is averaging 12.5 points per game in four games. Loyd is averaging 8.2 points per game in four games, as well.
Crushshon has also contributed with 13 points in two games, and Brown scored nine points in one game.
Other newcomers include Mariam Alowonle, Morgan Sanders, Fanta Komara and freshman Abigale Safack.
The Pirates play in the Northwest Suburban Conference, which is an extremely challenging schedule to play every year.
Park Center last tied for the conference title in 2019-20, which was the last in a streak of six straight conference titles.
The Pirates will have a huge early-season test during an invitational hosted at Park Center Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 28-29.
Park Center will play the top two teams in Class 4A, taking on second-ranked Chaska on Dec. 28 and top-ranked Hopkins on Dec. 30. That will be an early gauge into how good this year’s team can be.
