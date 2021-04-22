Park Center senior Adalia McKenzie is one of five finalists for the 2021 Ms. Basketball award this season.
McKenzie is joined by Julia Bengtson (Becker), Sophia Hart (Farmington), Gianna Kneepkens (Duluth Marshall) and Alexis Pratt (Stillwater) as potential winners.
The award winner will be announced on Saturday, April 24.
McKenzie became the all-time leading scorer in Park Center history this season.
She averaged 27.6 points per game and finished with 442 points this season, but an injury forced her to miss the last two games, including the 5AAAA section quarterfinal.
Bengston helped lead her Becker squad to a Class 3A state championship this season, averaging 15.4 points per game and finishing with 338 total.
Hart averaged 14.4 points for Farmington this season, finishing with 316 and helping her team make the Class 4A state meet.
Kneepkens averaged 43.1 points and 13.4 rebounds per game to help Duluth Marshal advance to the Class 2A state meet. She had 905 points and 281 rebounds.
Pratt averaged 19.9 points per game for Stillwater, helping her team make the Class 4A state meet.
She finished with 437 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.