Park Center junior guard/forward Adalia McKenzie was named to the Class 4A All-State team, and senior guard Lauren Frost closed her high school career with an All-State honorable mention honor.

The Pirates finished the season with a win in the Class 4A state consolation semifinal before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the final games of the tournament.

The success of the season for fourth-ranked Park Center (26-5 overall) – winning a sixth straight Northwest Suburban West Conference title and claiming the 5AAAA section title – earned All-State accolades for the two players.

McKenzie was one of the best players in the state, averaging over 30 points per game and finishing with 926.

Frost averaged over 14 points per game and collected 411 points this season. She won the Park Center Athena Award and reached the 1,000 point club in her final season with the Pirates.

Frost is continuing her basketball career at the NCAA Division I University of Nebraska-Omaha.

