Park Center senior Adalia McKenzie has had an amazing career for the Pirates in five seasons, and it is highlighted by her being the new all-time career leading scorer for the program.
McKenzie – who is headed to the NCAA Division I University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign – had 22 points in a 51-37 win over Moorhead on Feb. 26, putting her career total at 2,451.
McKenzie is averaging 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals per game in 12 games this season, and she has career averages of 21 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists per game.
McKenzie is going to be honored during the final home game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, against Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Park Center 51, Moorhead 37
McKenzie was the leading scorer in a win over Moorhead on Feb. 26.
The Pirates (8-4 overall) led 29-25 at halftime and went on a 17-5 run in the second half to build a 46-30 lead.
Junior forward/center Shadaizhalynn Chatman started off the half with a basket and a foul after an offensive rebound. She hit the free throw for a 3-point play to make it 32-25.
Both teams went through a scoring drought, but the Park Center defense was a big reason why the Spuds couldn’t get into a rhythm.
Senior guard Aliyah Wensel had a steal and sophomore forward Vanessa Saidu had two blocks during a stretch.
Saidu ended the drought with a jumper on a pass by freshman guard Tiana Loyd, and she added another basket after a McKenzie free throw to make it 37-27.
Senior guard McKenzie Dauner hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 37-30, but senior guard Janae Bennett followed with her own 3-pointer on a bank shot off the glass. Senior guard Lachantice Baggett found Bennett open in the corner.
McKenzie then made her presence known with a basket inside, an assist to Chatman and another driving basket to make it 46-30.
Loyd added a couple of free throws later, and Saidu hit one of two at the line for a 49-34 lead.
McKenzie finished the scoring with a layup at the buzzer.
Saidu chipped in nine points, and Bennett added six. Chatman and Loyd each had five points, and Baggett had four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.