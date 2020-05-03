Park Center senior Lauren Frost made it a goal to try to win the Minneapolis Athena Award when she started high school four years ago.
That goal became reality as Frost continued to rack up honors for 2019-20 as Park Center Athena Award recipient to join a storied class of honorees that began in 1972 with awards going to one female student-athlete from each area participating school.
The program’s mission statement is “to recognize the outstanding senior young female athlete from each of the Minneapolis city, suburban and private schools and to honor each woman for her achievements in one or several sports.”
Frost, who is one of 55 recipients in the 48th year of the program, joins several former Pirates. Cathy Vanderheyden was the first Park Center student-athlete to win an Athena Award in 1974. The previous 11 winners were Meghan DuBois (2018) Mikayla Hayes (2017), Madelun Heitzig (2016), Mary Krambeer (2011), Elizabeth Mattson (2019), Cayla Marie McMorris (2014), Hannah Schaub (2015), Kate Simonet (2013), Keelie Hope Sorensen (2010), Amy Van Hulzen (2009) and Megan Van Hulzen (2012).
“A lot of the people I looked up to got it when they were in high school,” Frost said. “It is just a really big achievement, and I am proud to say that I won it this year. It’s pretty awesome.”
There is usually an annual luncheon where all of the Athena Award winners are honored. This year, the banquet was to be held on May 8, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the luncheon to be canceled.
“I was really looking forward to the award ceremony,” Frost said. “Getting out of school and knowing that you get to celebrate with all of the other winners is a really good feeling. It’s sad that we won’t get to do it because of everything going on, but I’m also really proud of myself for getting that award and having something like that to look forward to.”
The Athena Committee is still going to have plaques and a memory book with a description of all 55 winners’ accomplishments in order to honor the student-athletes, and Frost said she is happy to receive the keepsakes.
Earning the award
Frost played varsity basketball for five years and was a captain her junior and seniors seasons. She also lettered in soccer for three seasons, but basketball was her main sport.
Frost earned All-Northwest Suburban West Conference honors in her final two seasons and also was an honorable mention as a sophomore.
This season, she was also named a Class 4A All-State honorable mention this season and was Academic All-State.
She said she loves being a part of the Park Center program and was excited to be a part of the culture ever since she was in eighth grade and wanted to help it grow. It was also special to make state with the team in her final year, Frost said.
“I think me and the other seniors have done a great job in spreading that – getting other people to Park Center and telling them how great the community is,” she said. “I just loved playing basketball with the whole team. We all got along so well, and we wanted each other to succeed.
“Hopefully, they can keep building that for years to come.”
Academics was another key portion for winning the Athena Award.
Frost was on the ‘A’ honor roll since she was a freshman, and she has a 3.8 GPA. In eighth grade, she earned the Outstanding Academic Excellence honor from the President’s Education Awards Program.
The Athena Award also looks for community involvement and extracurricular activities.
Frost helped pack bags of food for Feed my Starving Children – a non-profit organization that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people in developing nations. She helped through Park Center, with friends and through the Family of God Lutheran Church.
Frost also volunteers in the nursery at her church and is a teacher’s assistant.
“I have definitely tried to help out in the community a lot and better our community,” Frost said. “It shows that it pays off on the academic side too. Maintaining a high GPA and doing well in school is just a good way to get noticed like that.”
Reaching 1,000
Frost has a lot to be fond of in her career, but one of her favorite memories was when she reached 1,000 career points for girls basketball in February.
Frost said the rest of her teammates guessed she would reach the milestone before a game on Feb. 12 against Blaine.
Frost was 11 points away before the game, and every time she made a basket, the home crowd began counting down.
Frost made a layup to reach 1,000 points, and as soon as it happened, her teammates swarmed her on the court and hugged her.
“It was just such a good feeling,” Frost said. “I wanted to feel that ever since I was a freshman seeing other seniors get their 1,000 points, just how big of a milestone that is to me.”
Continuing her career
Frost is not done yet.
She is headed to the NCAA Division I University of Nebraska-Omaha to play basketball while also majoring in engineering.
Frost said she was drawn to the college on her first visit to the campus. She said she loved the college and was able to meet with the team, which was excited for the prospect of Frost choosing to join them.
Nebraska-Omaha also has a new coach for the 2020-21 season. Carrie Banks takes over for the program after being an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Ohio State. Frost said she is excited to see what she brings to the program.
The style of play in the program is similar to what Frost played at Park Center, as well.
“I think we will be able to change the community there and win a couple of championships,” Frost said. “I am very excited.”
As for the academics, Frost chose an engineering major to follow in her father’s footsteps of being an electrical engineer. She said he was always good at math, and that rubbed off on her.
“I really love math, and engineering takes a lot of math,” Frost said. “I’m not sure exactly what kind of engineering I will be doing, but I am looking forward to learning more about which type or which field would most interest me.”
Strange times
But the end of Frost’s senior year is going to be much different than anticipated with the coronavirus forcing schools to be closed for the rest of the academic year with only distance learning allowed.
The virus has also forced a halt to all spring activities and may leak into the summer seasons, including AAU basketball. It also closed down gyms, as well, which is something that has been difficult for Frost.
But she has been doing what she can at home, including doing basketball drills and conditioning at home. She also has a basketball hoop in her driveway that helps.
“You just have to work with what we have right now,” Frost said.
Frost said she is also missing the volunteer work she was doing but is trying to do some work online, but the lack of interactions with people makes that tougher to do.
The main thing is to get through this and look forward to what will be next, Frost said.
“I can’t wait,” she said. ‘Hopefully, we will be able to get a graduation ceremony. We will see what happens with that, but after that, hopefully, this doesn’t affect when we get to go to college. I am ready to start at Omaha and start the next four years there.”
