Faith is a large part of Adalia McKenzie’s motivation and drive to not only succeed but to also make a difference in others’ lives.
And the Park Center senior plans on taking the lessons she has learned from basketball, volunteer work and her community with her wherever she goes – at the NCAA Division I University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign or possibly on a WNBA team in the future.
McKenzie’s success on and off the court helped her earn the 2021 Minneapolis Athena Award, joining an elite group of female athletes from Park Center High School – including recent winners her former teammate Lauren Frost (2020), Elizabeth Mattson (2019), Meghan DuBois (2018), former teammate Mikayla Hayes (2017), Madelyn Heitzig (2016), Hannah Schaub (2015), Cayla Marie McMorris (2014), Kate Simonet (2013), Megan Van Hulzen (2012 and Mary Krambeer (2011).
“I feel really honored, because that’s just a big award for anybody to get,” McKenzie said. “Being a basketball player, there’s more to it with character and with your grades. Seeing that stuff is noticed about me, it makes me feel really good.”
The Athena Award, which has been around for 49 years, is designed to honor high school senior female athletes from Minneapolis-area schools around the city and its suburbs, including private schools.
The first three winners at Park Center were Cathy Vanderheyden (1974), Barb Matteson (1975) and Maureen Thielen (1976).
Athletics, volunteer work and academics are all considered when a winner from each school is chosen.
McKenzie put in her nominee form a few weeks ago, and she was told she won by Park Center activities coordinator John Hedstrom soon afterward.
“I started to cry a little bit because when I win big awards I get kind of emotional because it is more like a relief,” McKenzie said. “I am just so super excited for myself because I know a lot of people don’t get awards. It just made me happy.”
Breaking records as a Pirate
McKenzie has won several awards and has a lot of success playing for the Park Center varsity girls basketball team.
She has five letters, and she has earned three first-team All-State awards. McKenzie was also a McDonald’s All-American nominee and has several first-team All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections.
McKenzie holds the school record with 2,574 career points in 120 career games (21.45 points per game). She also has over 1,100 rebounds, 450 steals and 360 assists in her high school career.
She was on the varsity squad as an eighth-grader and made state in 2017, and she helped the Pirates advance to state as a junior in 2020, winning a game in the consolation bracket before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the season down.
“Having the most career points at the school – all of that good stuff was great but the chemistry of my team and making my teammates better, I just think that that is the best part about being there,” McKenzie said. “I love the coaching staff. I am glad I ended my senior year as a Park Center Pirate.”
One of her favorite memories of playing is always getting the new Kobe Bryant shoes. At Park Center, McKenzie said she learned how to talk to teammates, make everyone around her better and grow as a person.
She saw some of those same ideals in the former Los Angeles Lakers star player, who had his life cut short in January in a tragic helicopter accident that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
“He was big on making his teammates better too, and he was also big on learning and knowing your teammate,” McKenzie said. “You have to learn how to talk to them and know what to say. When I was reading his book, that’s what I learned from him and watching videos too.
“Kobe is a big inspiration for me because he had a huge drive and like, I do too. So pulling from him and seeing how he handled things, that really means a lot.”
Helping the community
For McKenzie, faith has been just as big as basketball in her life.
She attends the Word of Faith Ministries church, which her father pastor Robert helped create. McKenzie has been a part of the youth ministry and participated in bible studies there. She also helped volunteer during the George Floyd protests by helping to donate food, home supplies and clothes to those in need.
Helping people makes her happy, McKenzie said, and she learned a lot about different people and their perspectives while volunteering. She also takes those lessons with her to the court as she has learned to be open-minded about how her teammates feel and what they see and need.
She said that she is big on trusting God and keeping faith and never giving up regardless of how tough things get.
“As long as you keep pushing in life and trust in God, then you are going to be OK,” McKenzie said. “And praying is a huge thing for me. I pray all the time because prayer calms me down and helps me be more open-minded too. I just don’t pray for myself. I pray for my family, my friends, world situations – so faith is a huge part of my life.”
Keeping her grades up
Academics are also a big motivator for McKenzie.
One, she wouldn’t have been on the court if her grades were too low.
“At my house, if you don’t have good grades, then you’re not playing,” she said. That keeps me focused too.”
That hasn’t been a problem though, as McKenzie is in the National Honors Society, has been a four-year honor roll student at Park Center and has a 3.8 GPA.
McKenzie said she always wanted good grades, even before she started playing basketball. She said she used to joke with friends that she was a nerd and hated seeing any grade that was less than an ‘A’.
“Even if I didn’t play basketball, I would still want to have good grades because I just want to do my best in everything,” she said.
The next chapter
McKenzie will attend the University of Illinois on a basketball scholarship after she graduates.
She will be majoring in journalism – looking to learn about sports broadcasting.
“I do like to write, and I‘ve been told by my AP English teacher and human geography teachers that I am a good writer,” she said. “And I always wanted to learn about broadcasting and know how to do it. I watch basketball a lot and with the commentators and stuff, I just always wanted to get into that.”
As for basketball, the Fighting Illini had lots of postseason success in the late 90s, early 2000s, but the program is looking to build back from a tough couple of seasons in the last few years.
McKenzie is obviously a big part of that plan.
She said she chose the program and school because the coaches were nice, and they have built a great relationship so far. Her goal will be to have personal success but to also help her team get better and win team awards to go with individual ones.
And seeing what a team like Arizona did this season – making its first Final Four and nearly winning the National Championship – McKenzie is excited for her role in possibly making that type of success happen at Illinois.
“It makes me feel good, like I’m on a mission so it motivates me more,” McKenzie said. “I got to go there and I just have to be my best because that’s what it’s all about – producing on-and-off the court.”
It also doesn’t hurt to see local Minnesota players like Hopkins graduate Paige Bueckers, who has won several player of the year awards and is already making an impact at the University of Connecticut as a freshman.
“Watching Paige this year and knowing that I played against her and she’s from Minnesota, that gives me hope – like you know what, I can do the same thing,” McKenzie said.
