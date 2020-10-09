Park Center football is set to begin a shortened six-game season Friday, Oct. 9, following the Sept. 21 Minnesota State High School ruling to reinstate the fall season after initially suspending it until March.
There will be a short two-week playoff and no state tournament in 2020.
The Pirates play in the Suburban Blue conference with Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Hopkins, Irondale, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Spring Lake Park, which is the only team not on the schedule this season.
Instead of Spring Lake Park, Park Center will take on Academy of Holy Angels in week 2.
The Pirates look to bounce back and earn the program’s first win since Sept. 21, 2018, after going 0-9 in 2019. They did almost pull off an upset in the 5AAAAA section tournament, falling 14-12 at Minneapolis Southwest, and also nearly defeated Forest Lake in week 3 last year.
Junior quarterback Marcus Freeman was a starter in 2019, and he finished 62-for-142 with 718 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.
Junior wide receiver Austin Ayobamidele is one of the top wide receivers expected to return. He had 10 receptions for 154 yards in 2019. Junior wide receiver Christopher Frazier also helped the receiver corps in 2019 with six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Desmond Scott led the running backs in 2019 with 104 carries for 292 yards and a touchdown. Junior offensive linemen Kellen Kopp and Adam Adeboye are expected to be back too.
Defense, which is one of the strong points for Park Center in 2019 will have a new look with the graduations of defensive ends Detavius Frierson and Michael Harris, free safety Emmanuel Blabuh, defensive backs James Booker, Miracle Alabi, linebackers Mitchell Malachi, Osiris Moor, Manuel Garcia and Herbert Fiske.
That core group combined for 279 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, four sacks and several forced turnovers.
Senior linebacker Jaylen Davis, junior defensive tackle Quavius Hornsby and junior linebacker Jonathan Young are three expected returners who could help lead the defense in 2020. Davis finished with 30 tackles, including two for a loss, and Hornsby had 36 tackles, including four for a loss and a sack. Hornsby also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Young finished with 30 tackles, including one for a loss.
Park Center opens the year at Irondale.
Last season, these two teams opened the season and the Pirates took a tough 48-8 season-opening loss.
