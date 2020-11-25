Park Center football was hoping to play at least one more game on Nov. 17 with the 5AAAAA section quarterfinals scheduled against Minneapolis Southwest.
But the host Pirates had to cancel the game a few hours before the game due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
“We regret to tell you that due to virus activities among our varsity team, our game this evening has been canceled,” activities director John Hedstrom wrote on the Park Center activities website. “We will not be playing our section game against Southwest High School tonight. We are very sorry to share such disappointing news.”
Any football teams that survived Tuesday’s games will only have one more game after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered a pause for prep sports due to rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
The final game of the 2020 season ended up being a 38-14 loss to Hopkins on Nov. 11.
Junior quarterback Marcus Freeman was 10-for-20 for 87 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in that loss.
Senior running back Desmond Scot had five carries for 27 yards and a touchdown, and junior Micha Hobin had 10 carries for 22 yards and was also 1-for-1 with 10 yards passing and had a 3-yard reception.
Senior Amir Madyun had three receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown, and junior Chris Frazier finished with four receptions for 56 yards and also had a 4-yard rush.
Defensively, junior Ismael Kante ad 12 tackles, and seniors Kmari Watson and Jaylen Davis each had seven tackles. Watson also had a sack.
Seniors Tyler Driskill, Shadrach Wureh, Kabine Kaba, Caleb Chukwuma, Curtis Kokuloku, Leon Oganda, Corey Malone, James Parker, David Nyan, Davis, Madyun, Scott and Watson all closed their high school football careers.
