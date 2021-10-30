Park Center football is hosting at least one 6AAAAA section game after earning a No. 2 seed behind top-seeded Rogers.
The Pirates (7-1 overall, 2-0 Twin City-Green) tied Minneapolis North for the district title and are ranked eighth overall in the Quality Results Formula rankings.
The seven overall wins is the best since 2015, when Tennessee Titans’ defensive back Amani Hooker helped Park Center make the section final.
The Pirates start the section tournament with a bye and will host the winner of third-seeded Spring Lake Park and sixth-seeded Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 30. Rogers will play the winner of fourth-seeded Monticello and fifth-seeded Irondale.
The 6AAAAA section final is at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Park Center closed the regular season with 40-plus points in wins at Minneapolis Washburn and against Richfield and North St. Paul.
