It wasn’t easy for Park Center football the last few seasons after dropping the final five games in 2018 and finishing 0-9 and 0-6 overall in the past two seasons.
That was 20 straight games without a win, but 2021 is already off to a fantastic start.
Not only did the Pirates open the season Sept. 3 with a win, they did it in dominant fashion in front of the home crowd with a 37-6 victory over Bloomington Kennedy.
It was the first win since Sept. 21, 2018, and the excitement and emotion around the field after the game was evident by the way the team celebrated after the game. There were smiles, hugs, jumping, yelling and even some tears around the field and stands.
Head coach Jordan Sallis said that, in his fourth season, all of the other players that went through the struggle with him also helped build this foundation with his staff. And many of those players were at the game, which had a lot of community support.
Sallis said that the plan is to continue to grow the stands all season.
“I thank them, to be honest with you, because them – they make me a better coach,” Sallis said. “It’s all love in the Pirate family.”
“I will never forget this moment, never in my entire life,” senior running back Micah Hobin said. “No matter how many times I win, I will never forget this.”
Hobin said that the entire team has been putting in the work to be better in 2021 since the end of the 2020 season. When the year ended, they felt it and they came together to change the direction of the program.
“We put it together, and I am so proud of them boys,” Hobin said.
The defense was one of the high points of the program in the last few seasons despite the losses, but the offense had trouble getting first downs and getting into the end zone in many games.
That was not the case in this first game of 2021 with the defense continuing to dominate – allowing just five first downs – and the offense rewarding them by taking advantage of great field position.
Sallis said he did some soul searching after last season and was able to coax one his best friends to join the staff from Columbia Heights to be the offensive coordinator – Matt Birr. Before that, Sallis was trying to do everything, but he realized that he could just let Birr, his defensive coordinator Jack Biebighauser and the rest of the staff just work.
“I don’t think I was doing a bad job,” Sallis said. “I just think that as a coach, you have to evolve and grow and get with the now and figure it out. … I had to take a step away and just be a head coach.
“It’s proven. It’s deeper than football. We didn’t have personal fouls. We didn’t have mistake penalties. We played a pretty clean game, but we can even get better.”
Hobin, of course, was one of the stars of the show with two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the win.
The defense started things off, though. On the first play from scrimmage, junior defensive lineman Orlando Cooper was able to get into the backfield and stuff senior running back Erick Johnson.
Cooper also punched the ball out of Johnson’s hands, and the Pirates recovered the fumble to take over from the Kennedy 20-yard line.
It only took two more plays before Park Center took the lead.
Hobin had runs of 14 yards and 6 yards to score to make it 7-0 early on after junior kicker Zach Jensen made the extra point.
The defense forced a short field again on the next drive, with a dropped punt leading to an incomplete pass and a first-and-10 on the 18-yard line.
The Pirates didn’t score on that opportunity, but they forced another punt on the next drive to get the ball back to the offense.
Jensen would reward the defense that time with a 22-yard field goal to push the lead to 10-0 near the end of the first quarter.
Kennedy once again failed to get a first down, and a short punt gave the ball to Park Center on the 14-yard line.
Senior quarterback Marcus Freeman connected with senior wide receiver Austin Ayobamidele for a 7-yard pass, and Hobin ran for a 7-yard touchdown. After the extra point, it was now 17-0, which is what the score was at halftime.
The Pirates started with the ball in the second half, and the offense went 55 yards on six plays to make it 24-0.
Freeman threw a completed pass to junior wide receiver Dominick Brown. Brown was able to make a few defensive players miss and get into the end zone.
On the next drive, sophomore safety Isaac Davis picked off a pass by Kennedy senior quarterback Zach Zesch.
That led to the play of the game for the offense. On a fourth-and-1 on the Eagles 39-yard line, Hobin was handed the ball for a running play. But the hole closed quickly, and Hobin had to reverse to the other side of the field.
With two guys coming right at him, Hobin noticed a wide-open player down field. That player was junior wide receiver Joe Burgess, who made the catch and ran the rest of the way for the touchdown.
“I was running and I saw two people in front of me, and I was like, ‘He’s wide open, so why not just try it?’” Hobin said. “I tried it, and he made it work.”
Even though the extra point was blocked, the game was pretty much in hand with a 30-0 lead and under four minutes to go in the third quarter.
The Pirates added a touchdown in the fourth to go up 37-0. Freeman threw a quick slant to Ayobamidele that turned into a 41-yard score.
Zesch finally put Kennedy on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:01 left in the game, but the two-point pass attempt failed, and Park Center was able to go into its first victory formation in almost three years.
“I’m speechless,” Hobin said. “I wouldn’t want to do this with any other people. Those are my brothers in there, and the way the five O-lineman blocked their heart out and that defense came out and just did what they had to do – and then the way my quarterback and wide receivers blocked for me and made plays for me – I couldn’t do it without them.”
Hobin carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with his 1-for-1 passing day with a 39-yard touchdown pass. He did lose a fumble in the first half.
Freeman was 11-for-23 for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Brown caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Ayobamidele caught three passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Ansa Kaba caught three passes for 28 yards.
“I am ecstatic because we won, not for me or not for the staff – I am ecstatic because these kids, everything happens in the dark,” coach Jordan Sallis said. “These kids put in so much work. From our last game last season and through COVID and everything, these kids put in work together, built together.
“They built camaraderie like no other, like their family, And they let us coaches come in, mentor them and get them better.”
