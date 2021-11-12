Park Center football entered the 6AAAAA section final with the hopes of pushing top-seeded Rogers for a state berth.
But some special teams miscues and a strong Royals’ (10-0) defense was one challenge the Pirates (8-2) couldn’t overcome in 2021, as Rogers defeated Park Center 55-12.
The Royals started the game with 18- and 53-yard touchdown runs by senior Owen Kanzler, but what broke the Pirates’ back were a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by senior Eric Pearson and a short punt that ended in a return by senior Kyle Jackson for another touchdown to push the deficit to 27-0 early in the second quarter.
Kanzler added a 1-yard touchdown run, and Pearson ran in a score from 13 yards out to make it 41-0 Rogers at halftime.
Junior Anthony Powell made it 48-0 in the third quarter on an 11-yard run, but Park Center was able to get on the board next.
Senior quarterback Marcus Freeman connected with senior wide receiver Austin Ayobamidele for a 5-yard touchdown pass, though the extra point was missed.
Senior Ryan Lund scored on a 7-yard run to push Rogers’ lead to 55-6 in the fourth quarter, but Freeman threw one more touchdown in his high school career to close the season – connecting with junior wide receiver Dominick Brown on a 32-yard pass.
A two-point conversion pass went incomplete.
Despite the tough end to one of the best seasons at Park Center for quite some time, there looks to be a lot to build on after the Pirates ended a two-year losing streak and made the first section final since 2015.
A lot of it was due to the senior class working hard to fix mistakes over the offseason, which the program hopes will help set up the next class for similar success after seeing what the seniors’ hard work meant in 2021.
Seniors defensive backs Clinton Adebomi, Nate Hubbard, James Dahn, Matthew Cummings, Olalekan Ogunbanwo and Evanston Avery, linebackers Ismael Kante, Dylan Lallas and John Young, linebacker/defensive lineman Quavis Hornsby, linebacker/defensive end Dominic Nerby, linebacker/defensive back Thomes Hansen, defensive linemen Mouhamed Diarwa, Emmett Wesseh, Edward Snowden and James Spencer, running back/safety Micah Hobin, running back/linebacker Lorenzo Harmon, wide receiver/defensive back Chris Frazier, linebacker/tight end Nolan Arneson, running back Mark Haba, wide receivers Nick Moua, Muhammed Dukuly and Ayobamidele, kicker/punter Zach Jensen, tight ends Ansa Kaba and Keaton Lawson, offensive linemen Adam Adeboye and Riley Johnson, offensive/defensive lineman Kellen Kopp and quarterback Freeman all played in their final high school games.
