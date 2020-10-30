It took almost the whole game before Park Center football was able to get some momentum, and while it proved to be too late in a 32-14 loss to Armstrong, the defense showed lots of promise at the end.
The Pirates (0-3 overall) are still winless in this shortened 2020 season, but the ending of Friday’s game was the best minutes of the year.
Junior linebacker Ismael Kante made a big play by getting to the punter at the start of the fourth quarter, tackling him for a loss and a turnover on downs to put the ball on the Armstrong 25-yard line.
Junior wide receiver Chris Frazier was able to get a 15-yard outside rush to make it first-and-goal from the 10, but the offense wasn’t able to punch in the score with a turnover on downs.
But senior defensive lineman David Nyan recovered a fumble soon afterward to get the ball back to the Pirates on the Armstrong 3-yard line.
Junior running back Hamel Blay punched in the touchdown on the next play to cut the deficit to 32-7.
Senior linebacker Kmari Watson recovered a fumble for Park Center on the next drive, but the offense couldn’t capitalize.
Junior safety Edwin Kargbo recovered the next fumble for the Pirates, and the offense didn’t need to come on the field because he took it to the house on a 20-plus yard play to cut the deficit to 32-14.
Sophomore linebacker Jason Hendrix also recovered a fumble in the second half, and junior cornerback Nate Hubbard intercepted a pass at the end of the first half. Junior Thomas Hanson also recovered a muffed punt in the first half.
The Falcons scored four unanswered touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth in the third quarter before penalties and turnovers halted any more scoring for them.
Park Center had the ball in the red zone once in the first half after a personal foul put the ball on the Armstrong 15-yard line. An interception in the end zone halted the drive.
Junior quarterback Marcus Freeman also had a drive deep into Armstrong territory in the second quarter. He hit Frazier for an 8-yard gain, and then he rushed seven yards on a fourth-and-2 to put the ball on the Armstrong 31.
An interception later halted that drive, as well.
