Park Center football is one win away from the first state berth since 1985 in a season with so many positive milestones.
The second-seeded Pirates (8-1 overall) won their first game in nearly two years to start the regular season, and then earned a home playoff game. Now, they are in their first section final since 2015 following a 28-20 win over sixth-seeded Buffalo in a 6AAAAA semifinal.
And coach Jordan Sallis said it is all due to the hard work of the players.
Right after the 0-6 COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Sallis said the juniors told him they were going to be in the dome and on the field at every opportunity – a place senior running back Micah Hobin called the “lab.”
“And those young men were in the lab from November, and they’ve been in the lab until today and that’s why,” Sallis said. “That is why these seniors have stepped up and shown so much grit and perseverance and determination, because they want it more than us.”
This does mean a lot to Sallis as well, sharing this opportunity with his players and staff as a Brooklyn Park native and Park Center alumnus.
Sallis said that no words can describe how he is feeling to be a win from state with this group and to be able to share the section semifinal win in front of the home crowd.
“This is my home, just like it’s theirs, and it’s awesome,” Sallis said. “It’s awesome that I am the head coach. I am living my dream through these young men and these great people – the great men I have on my staff, the great young men that I have in my program.
“I’m going to enjoy the heck out of it with my son and my family and my coaches and my wife and my daughter, and then tomorrow, we get back in the lab and we have to get ready for (Rogers).”
Top-seeded Rogers (8-1) is the final obstacle to the Class 5A state tournament with the 6AAAAA section final at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Rogers High School.
But regardless of the result, the memory of winning at home in a playoff game will be a memory that can’t be taken away. You can see the joy after the whistle.
Senior Ismael Kante screamed, ran and jumped up on the player bench and celebrated with the crowd. Several other players jumped up and celebrated with huge smiles on their faces.
“They’ve been counted out a lot – we just have,” Sallis said. “Park Center has a stigma, and we’ve been counted out but not anymore. We get a chance to play to go to state. I want to win, but however it shakes out, no one can forget that the 21, 22 Park Center Pirates have a chance to go to the state tournament.”
The semifinal win wasn’t easy though.
Buffalo’s defense was very stout and made life difficult on the Park Center offensive line, which limited the running game and held the Pirates to 108 yards in the first half.
The Pirates’ defense held the Bison to just 96 yards, however, and sophomore safety Isaac Davis also recovered a fumble on one drive.
Buffalo’s only first-half score was after a short punt gave them the ball on the Park Center 28-yard line. Senior quarterback Evan Soeffker scored on a 10-yard run to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Pirates tied the game on a big play, however, when senior quarterback Marcus Freeman connected with senior wide receiver Austin Ayobamidele on a 77-yard touchdown pass.
Ayobamidele was able to break a tackle and speed his way down the right sideline for the score.
One of the momentum changers happened at the start of the third quarter.
Buffalo decided to go for it on a fourth-and-2 on its own 35-yard line, and Park Center’s defense forced a turnover on downs.
Freeman was able to connect on a 21-yard pass to senior tight end Ansa Kaba, and he later had a completion with Hobin that turned into a 13-yard touchdown pass to put the Pirates up 14-7.
Soeffker later scored on a 7-yard run with 36 seconds left in the third quarter to tie the game at 14-14, but then two of the craziest plays of the game happened.
Hobin was able to run through some blocks and speed his way to an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give Park Center a 21-14 lead with 22 second left in the third.
But on the next play, Buffalo senior Antonio Bluiett took a kickoff return 85 yards for a touchdown. Bluiett had the ball and drew the entire defense to one side, and he was able to switch sides on the field to get ahead of everyone – enough to even high-five one his teammates before scoring.
But the extra point was missed, and the Pirates still led 21-20.
The defense then stepped up with just 3:34 to go in the game to get the ball back.
Davis made a tackle for a loss, and senior Kellen Kopp picked up a sack. The Bison later turned the ball over on downs.
Hobin then ran twice to set up a third-and-2 on the Bison 26-yard line to force Buffalo to call its remaining timeouts. And then Hobin finished the drive with a 26-yard touchdown run to make it 28-20 with a minute to go.
Senior Quavis Hornsby added a sack on the next drive to help clinch the win.
“Our O-line is our anchor, and today, I won’t say that they struggled – it was a battle,” Sallis said. “They fought. They had to go up against an opponent that was strong, quick. And I think it was eye-opening, and I think it will be Friday too. But they were resilient.”
