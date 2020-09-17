Park Center senior Jason Somers was one of the best runners for the Pirates a year ago, just missing a Northwest Suburban Conference honorable mention spot.
Somers has picked up where he left off in 2020 as the lead runner for the boys cross country squad.
Somers posted a time of 18 minutes, 1 second in the first meet of the season Aug. 27 against Osseo and Rogers at Elm Creek Park Reserve. That was good enough for third overall.
In a dual meet against Armstrong on Sept. 11, Somers finished sixth overall against a fast Falcons team at Central Park in Brooklyn Park.
This year is different from past season because of the COVID-19 pandemic not only reducing the amount of meets but also limiting meets to just three teams, which puts a conference meet and any other postseason races up in the air.
So the times and places from these conference duals will go a long way for postseason awards.
Senior Nathan Courchane and sophomore Drew Paape are the other returning varsity runners from last season’s conference meet. Paape was second on the team in the meet against Osseo and Rogers in 21:18, and Courchane was next on the squad in 21:41.
Senior Cole Beattie joins the varsity team after competing on varsity in Nordic skiing for several years. He finished in 21:44 against Osseo and Rogers.
Sophomore Ryan Reed and freshman Jeremiah Somers moved up from junior varsity in 2020. Reed finished in 23:53 against Osseo and Rogers, and Somers crossed the finish line in 25:36.
Two varsity runners for the girls
Park Center girls cross country has low numbers in 2020 with only two varsity runners.
Sophomore Ava Krolnik leads the pack. She finished in 26:53 against Osseo and Rogers.
Ruthie Somers is the other varsity runner and finished in 27:26 against Osseo and Rogers.
Gigi Barnhart was the lone junior varsity runner against Osseo and Rogers.
