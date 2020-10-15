Park Center senior Jason Somers became the first Pirate to earn an All-Northwest Suburban boys cross country selection since Robert Johnson in 2014.
Somers finished 21st overall Oct. 7 at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal, crossing the finish line in 17 minutes, 42.6 seconds. Somers came close to an honorable mention in 2019, but he bested his places by over 20 spots this year.
Sophomore Drew Paape was next on the team in 92nd in 20:17.8, and senior Cole Beattie took 95th in 20:28.4. Sophomore Cole Peterson finished 104th in 21:58.7, and freshman Ezra Severin was 105th in 22:07.8.
Two other runners didn’t count toward the final score, as the Pirates finished last with a 386.
Junior Ryan Reed took 106th in 22:17.7, and freshman Jeremiah Somers finished 108th in 22:48.6.
Krolnik leads girls
Park Center girls cross country didn’t have a complete varsity team for the conference meet, with just two runners.
Sophomore Ava Krolnik finished 92nd in 25:09.1, and seventh grader Ruthie Somers finished 95th in 25:37.9.
