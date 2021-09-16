Park Center boys cross country ended up 13th Sept. 9 in the Steve Hoag cross country invite at Anoka High School.
The Pirates, which finished with a 387, had three runners finish in the top 80 in the field.
Senior Ryan Reed crossed the finish line first for Park Center, taking 61st in 19 minutes, 41.7 seconds.
Sophomore Jeremiah Somers and eighth-grader Hayden Kroll were next at 79th and 80th. Somers finished in 22:17.2, and Kroll finished in 22:19.3.
Sophomore Connor Verkuilen and eighth-grader Kai Beattie were 83rd and 84th overall to finish the team scoring. Verkuilen crossed the finish line in 22:31.6, and Beattie was next in 23:02.1.
Two other Pirates raced in the meet. Seventh-grader Blake Beaver took 85th in 23:04.2, and eighth-grader Grant Iverson took 86th in 23:07.3.
Minnetonka won the team title with a 29, and White Bear Lake (92) and Anoka (106) were second and third.
Forest Lake senior Daniel Vanacker won the individual race title in 15:56.2. Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles (16:00.2), Totino-Grace freshman Matthew Lindgren (16:40.9), Spring Lake Park senior Zachary Anderson (16:44.2) and Minnetonka senior Andrew Vos (17:01.7) were all next.
Cooper also had one runner in the girls varsity race. Senior Adrianna Nichols finished 70th in 38:36.3.
Girls
Park Center girls cross country only had three runners at the meet.
Eighth-grader Ruthie Somers led the trio with a 65th-place finish in 25:05.6, and junior Ava Krolnik was next, taking 66th in 25:08.5.
Junior Maria Marble took 69th in 30:09.2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.