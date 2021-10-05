Park Center cross country was able to get miles on the course Sept. 30 at the Osseo Invitational at Elm Creek Park reserve.
The boys squad had a full team and ended up last out of 22 teams with a 778, but all seven individuals cut times from the Steve Hoag invite back on Sept. 16.
Senior Ryan Reed ended up 111th in 19 minutes, 33.7 seconds, and eighth-grader Hayden Kroll was next with a 163rd-place finish in 21:25.57.
Sophomore Connor Verkuilen took 166th in 21:55.94, and seventh-grader Blake Beaver finished 168th in 22:08.58. Eighth-grade Kai Beattie finished the scoring with a 170th-place finish in 22:20.99.
Eighth-grader Grant Iverson and sophomore Jeremiah Somers also competed. Iverson was 171st in 22:21.53, and Somers took 172nd in 22:24.19.
The girls squad had three individuals on an incomplete team.
Junior Ava Krolnik was 83rd in 23:54.56, and eighth-grader Ruthie Somers took 88th in 23:58.64. Junior Maria Marble was 109th in 27:13.56. All three cut times from the Steve Hoag invite by over a minute – Marble by nearly three minutes.
The boys junior varsity team was last out of 18 teams with an 886, led by freshman David Krolnik’s 173rd-place finish in 26:01.15.
