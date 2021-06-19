Park Center boys track and field didn’t run all of the events it wanted to with a limited roster June 9 and 12 in the 5AA section meet at Mounds View High School.

But two Pirate throwers excelled and brought home medals.

Juniors Adam Adeboye and Quavius Hornsby had a big day in their respective top events. Hornsby was fifth in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 11 1/2 inches, and Adeboye had a PR throw in the discus to take sixth overall with a distance of 131-7.

Hornsby also took 19th in the discus with a PR throw of 115-1, and Adeboye was 29th in the shot put with a PR throw of 39-4.

Junior Nicolas Dormoh had the next best finish with a 13th place in the high jump (5-6). He also took 22nd in the long jump with a PR distance of 18-9 1/2, and he was 23rd in the triple jump with a distance of 36-10 1/2.

Senior Habib Munye finished 18th in the 300 hurdles with a season-best time of 45.57 seconds, and junior Sei Dolomengi took 21st in the 800 prelims in 2:12.33.

Sophomore Amos Sieh finished 22nd in the 400 prelims with a PR time of 45.57, and he was 29th in the 100 prelims in 12.11. Junior Sam Paye was 22nd in the discus (109-7).

