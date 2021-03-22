Park Center boys swimming earned medals for its 200-yard medley and 200 free relays, and the Pirates also had six top-16 finishes in other events March 13 in the 5AA section meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Junior Alex Hobot was one of the leaders on the team. He joined junior Blake Iverson and freshmen Owen Ness and Nigel Dyalsingh to finish seventh in the 200 free relay in 1 minute, 45.12 seconds, dropping 2.19 seconds off the entry time.
Hobot also finished 10th in the 100 butterfly in 57.99, and he was 11th in the 50 free in 23.77, dropping .48 seconds. Iverson was 14th in the 100 free in 57.97, dropping 1.91 seconds, and Owen Ness was 15th in the 200 IM in 2:34.33, dropping 4.81 seconds.
The 200 medley relay took seventh in 2:08.3. The quartet of junior James Chapman, freshman Kaleb Gusciora, eighth-grader Cameron O’Neil and Owen Ness dropped .59 seconds.
O’Neil also took 14th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.4, dropping 1.69 seconds, and James Chapman was 15th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.69, dropping .95 seconds.
As a team, Park Center finished with a 71 with several other top-20 finishes.
James Chapman was 17th in the 200 IM in 2:50.1, dropping 5.49 seconds, and freshman Jack Chapman took 18th in the 200 IM in 2:54.43, dropping 10.3 seconds. Iverson finished 17th in the 50 free in 26.2, dropping .11 seconds.
Dyalsingh was 17th in the 100 free in 1:01.49, and Gusciora was 17th in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.32, dropping 1.34 seconds. Sophomore Joseph Chapman finished 18th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.52, dropping 5.73 seconds, and eighth-grader Lucky Ness took 19th in the 100 fly in 1:30.66.
Eighth-graders Connor Hobot and Jackson Bennett were both 20th. Connor Hobot finished the 200 free in 2:26.02, and Bennett dropped 1.89 seconds in the 100 backstroke to finish in 1:18.96.
Jack Chapman ended up 21st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.35, and Gusciora was 21st in the 50 free in 28.59. Owen Ness dropped 1.22 seconds to finish 21st in the 500 free in 6:25.38.
O’Neil was 22nd in the 200 free in 2:32.99, and Connor Hobot was 22nd in the 500 free, dropping 7.78 seconds to finish in 6:37.25.
Senior Christian Haack was 23rd in the 200 free in 2:33.93, dropping 5.06 seconds, and eighth-grader Jake Pollman was 23rd in the 100 free in 1:08.79, dropping 8.96 seconds. Bennett was 24th in the 200 free in 2:34.19, dropping 10.18 seconds.
Eighth-grader Haasan Love Osma was 25th in the 50 free in 38.15, dropping 2.66 seconds, and Lucky Ness took 25th in the 500 free in 7:36.51.
