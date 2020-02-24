Park Center boys swimming senior Jeremy Walter and sophomore Alex Hobot both made the consolation final in the 5AA section meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
The two Pirates were also on two of three relays that all medaled.
Hobot joined senior Ethan Huser and sophomores Blake Iverson and Dominic Nerby on the 200-yard freestyle relay that finished sixth in 1 minute, 43.02 seconds.
Walter joined senior Robert Cambell, Iverson and Nerby on the 400 free relay that took eighth in 4:03.75, and Hobot and Walter joined Cambell and Huser on the 200 medley relay that took eighth in 2:01.61.
Hobot also took 15th in the 50 free in 25.31, and he was 16th in the 100 backstroke after a disqualification. Hobot’s prelim time in the 100 backstroke was 1:05.75.
Walter took 16th in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.94.
Several swimmers participated in prelims. Cambell took 18th in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.24), and sophomore James Chapman (1:20.23) and freshman Cameron O’Neil (1:21.8) were 19th and 20th.
Huser finished 19th in the 50 free (25.77, eighth-grader Nigel Dyalsingh was 18th in the 100 butterfly (1:18.09) and 22nd in the 200 IM (2:41.34). Nerby (26.68) and Iverson (27.41) were 24th and 25th in the 50 free.
Cambell was 22nd in the 200 free (2:16.21), and eighth-graders Owen Ness (2:31.33) and Kaleb Gusciora (2:34.7) and junior Christian Haack (2:39.28) were 25th through 27th.
Walter took 19th in the 100 backstroke (1:07.63). Huser (59.08), Iverson (1:00.69) and Nerby (1:01.33) finished 20th to 22nd in the 100 free, and sophomore Everett Engeman was 27th (1:08.09).
Gusciora was 20th in the 500 free (6:58.47), and eighth-grader Own Ness (1:17.16) and Engeman (1:31.79) were 23rd and 24th in the 100 backstroke. Senior Ming Vang was 23rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.25).
