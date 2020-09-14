Park Center boys soccer opened the 2020 season and the opportunities kept coming Aug. 31 against Osseo.
The host Pirates (1-0-1 overall), which won 3-1, had 10 shots in the first half and had eight more shots in the second half. Twelve of the 18 shots were on goal.
Senior defenseman Cameron Safack scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second half.
Safack put Park Center up 2-0 in the 56th minute on a rebound. Junior midfielder Sidike Jabateh had a free kick that was saved, but Osseo freshman goalie Kalan McIlveen could not secure the ball after the save. Safack rushed in and finished the play.
Jabateh added an insurance goal to make it 3-0 less than three minutes later.
Junior midfielder Bryant Jimenez Maruri came around the side and attempted a shot that was deflected into the box. Both junior forward Samson Oyedokun and Jabateh went for the ball, but Oyedokun was defended well and taken out of the play.
That left Jabateh, who was able to finish with a shot into the right side of the goal.
Osseo did get a goal by junior Kenji Lee in the 65th minute on a pass by senior Matthew Henderson, but the possession was mostly held by the Pirates in both halves.
Safack had a header that was saved in the first half and a free kick that went over the net, and Jimenez Maruri had a shot go over the net and another one that was saved.
Oyedokun had a breakaway shot with a 1-on-1 against McIlveen that was stopped in the seventh minute and another shot that was kicked aside.
Oyedokun put Park Center on the board in the 21st minute. Jabateh had a corner kick find Oyedokun’s foot. Oyedokun blasted a shot through the hands of McIlveen and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
Jabateh later had a shot saved in the 25th minute and had a free kick sail over the net in the 29th minute.
In the second half, Oyedokun and junior defender Jaylen Chindavong had shots saved early on, and Oyedokun was also tackled in the box on a breakaway in the 52nd minute but the field referee deemed the play legal.
Jabateh had a free kick from about 35 yards out that was stopped, and he had another free kick sail over the net. Jabateh also had a header opportunity that went wide right in the 71st minute.
Senior Isaac Xiong didn’t have many shots come his way, but he ended up with a save.
Park Center 3, Rogers 3
Park Center tied Rogers 3-3 Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Rogers went up 3-1 at halftime, but the Pirates scored twice in the second half to secure the tie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.