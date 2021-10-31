It was not the storybook finish for Park Center boys soccer that the squad felt was possible in 2021.
The third-seeded Pirates (13-5-1 overall) worked hard to get back to a section final for the second time in three years, but fourth-seeded Mounds View once again stood in their way as Park Center fell 3-0 Oct. 19 in the 5AAA championship.
“They were really nervous the first two games, and I told them tonight, there shouldn’t be any nerves,” coach Jason Barnhouse said. “You’ve already accomplished something – just the opportunity to play, you get to do it in front of your home fans. You know, it was great. A great atmosphere, that’s what it is all about.
“The nerves should be gone because they earned it. They’re going to remember it for the rest of their lives to be able to play. Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way.”
It was only the fourth minute when the Pirates found themselves down a goal.
A pass to the box led to a sliding kick by Mounds View senior forward Henry Elias that forced senior goalie Zach Jensen to his left. The kick, however, went the other way and went into the lower left corner of the net for a 1-0 Mustangs lead.
That is where the score remained until halftime, and a lot was due to the Mounds View defensive strategy – keeping several players back and challenging every long pass in an attempt to limit touches by senior midfielder Sidike Jabateh.
Jabateh did have two shots go wide and two others get saved, but all of them were on tough angles for the Mr. Soccer finalist.
A pass from senior captain midfielder Moses Kawala nearly connected with senior captain forward Samson Oyedokun but the ball was a little too far, and junior midfielder Pablo Casilla Lopez had a shot go wide and another shot get saved.
Senior captain defender Kyle Wamstad also had a long free kick go over the net.
Elias created a few other chances for Mounds View in the first half, but one was cleared out by Park Center freshman defender Shanobi Vang. The other was a pass from Elias to junior midfielder Bryce Dullum that was hit over the net.
It also didn’t help that a red card meant that a freshman had to start as a defender, which changed the way they attacked on offense in the first half. That was one of the main differences from the 4-2 win against Mounds View to close the regular season Oct. 7.
“If we are able to have (the senior) then my wingers can stay a little higher and that’s what was really successful against them last time,” Barnhouse said. “We did try to change at halftime to do that, and I think that if we score a goal then everything’s different. We had a couple of good opportunities and just weren’t able to put them away.”
The Pirates made some adjustments in the second half to try and possess the ball more at midfield and to work the ball in, and it led to some opportunities to tie the game.
Oyedokun created a turnover and passed the ball to Jabateh for a shot that went wide, and Jabateh also had a great cross from the right corner that Oyedokun just missed with a wide open left-side of the net in front of him.
Senior midfielder Bryant Jimenez tried to get a shot off after Oyedokun missed, and the ball was blocked.
On the other side, the Mustangs also had some nice chances early before converting two of them later in the half.
Elias had a shot partially blocked that ended up saved, and junior Aariz Arshad had a shot partially blocked that ended up in Jensen’s hands, as well.
Junior midfielder Simon Greer later beat Wamstad on a long pass and had a look at the net. Jensen stopped that initial shot, but Elias came free on the right and chipped the rebound in for a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute.
Greer later scored in the 71st minute to make it 3-0, but Barnhouse still believed there was a chance with how the offense fared all season and with a weapon like Jabateh.
But the Mustangs continued to crowd the box and prevented any good chances for the rest of the game.
“I thought we could score three goals in the last five minutes,” Barnhouse said. “I truly believed that because I’ve seen them do it. They just get it clicking, and then all of a sudden the momentum is like – no one can stop them.
“But I am proud of them. They didn’t quit. Maybe there was a little frustration toward the end, but they battled and played great all year.”
Even with the tough ending, the senior core really helped the Pirates improve all season to get the team a chance at a state berth. And Barnhouse really believed that this team could go even further had they won.
Senior goalies Jesus Onofre and Jensen and seniors Vincent Ademodi, Drew Harinen, Bright Anane, Alan Brito-Salgado, Patrick Ladagu, Oyedokun, Jimenez, Kawala and Jabateh all put their marks on the program.
“They are going to be tough to replace,” Barnhouse said. “Obviously, Sidike speaks for himself, but Kyle in the back – the reason we were able to play three in the back was because of him. He is just solid and makes up for any mistakes we typically have. Vincent, who wasn’t able to play tonight, was new to the program this year and was a huge addition.
“Jimenez on the wing has been phenomenal. Moses has been great. It was like any time you lose the ball in the middle of the field, it was like he was just shot out of a cannon to win it back.”
There were several players – including junior midfielder Angel Martinez, freshman midfielder Johanso Camacho, sophomore midfielder Connor Draves, Cassilas Lopez and Vang – who are expected to return.
Barnhouse said the team was probably the best 10 or 11 starters that they have had on the field in the 11 or 12 years he has been coaching there.
“That’s the part that’s hard because you are in the section tournament and want to make the state tournament,” Barnhouse said. “But if you make it there, there is a really good chance that you will win it.”
