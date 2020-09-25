Park Center boys soccer started last week strong Sept. 15 with a 2-0 win over Totino-Grace, but the Pirates couldn’t get much going Sept. 17 in a 3-0 loss to Maple Grove.
The Crimson were ranked in the top 10 this season but fell out after a loss to Champlin Park, which was the only other team Park Center (3-2-1 overall) lost to this season.
Park Center 2, Totino-Grace 0
The Pirates’ defenders made chances tough to come by in the 2-0 win over Totino-Grace.
Senior Cameron Safack, who also scored a goal, and junior Kyle Wamstad were mostly playing in the back.
Both defensemen were quick to clear and didn’t give much space for shots, and both were obstacles in passing lanes.
Wamstad made a huge play early in the game with Totino-Grace junior midfielder Roddy Hood getting open on a breakaway to the penalty box.
Park Center senior goalie Isaac Xiong came out to challenge the play and Hood was able to barely keep his balance and the ball with what seemed like an open net.
Hood’s shot was still denied however, as Wamstad was backing up Xiong. Wamstad knocked the ball out with a header.
Park Center nearly scored a few minutes later on a pass by junior midfielder Sidike Jabateh to junior forward Samson Oyedokun. Oyedokun’s header in the penalty box was stopped on a leaping play by senior goalie Leo Conforti.
Conforti was unable to stop a header by Jabateh in the minute, however, as Park Center took a 1-0 lead, which was the score at halftime.
Jabateh nearly scored again in the 46th minute with a shot that Conforti had to dive to his right to grab, but the Pirates’ kept putting pressure on Totino-Grace.
A few minutes later, Oyedokun just missed a goal after some chaos near the goal. Several players were kicking and trying to win the ball, and Oyedokun finally got off a shot that was saved but hit out to give a corner kick to Park Center.
Park Center junior midfielder Moses Kawala took the corner and hit a curving pass for a 50-50 ball. Safack used his height to get over everyone, and he was able to knock the ball past Conforti with a header in the 48th minute and a 2-0 lead.
Sidike added a blocked shot on a shot by junior midfielder Saikou Dibba, and Safack blocked out a chance and forced a ball wide on a breakaway by senior defenseman Nicholas Kuffel.
There was another Eagles’ shot that went off the crossbar that led to another opportunity, but Safack was able to block a shot in the penalty box and clear the ball to midfield in the 79th minute.
Xiong finished with three saves as the defenders helped him out a lot by forcing shots over the net or wide for much of the night.
Maple Grove 3, Park Center 0
Shots were much harder to come by in a 3-0 loss to Maple Grove on Sept. 17.
Park Center couldn’t get a shot on goal in the loss, and the Crimson scored three times in the second half to earn the win.
Crimson senior forward Kebba Janneh was involved heavily with a goal and two assists.
