Fifth-seeded Park Center boys soccer advanced to the 5AA section semifinals Oct. 14 with a 1-0 win at Spring Lake Park, but the season came to an end Oct. 22 in a 3-1 loss to Champlin Park at Maple Grove.
The Pirates (6-5-2 overall) fell behind 1-0 in the fifth minute on a goal by senior Will Heinen, but they did get a few chances to tie the game.
Junior midfielder Moses Kawala had a header in the penalty box that was blocked, and junior midfielder Sidike Jabateh had a corner kick bounce around in the box before it was saved by Champlin Park sophomore goalie Logan Miller.
Sophomore midfielder Angel Martinez De Luna also had a shot go wide left.
Rebels’ sophomore forward Leo Conneh was later tackled in the box to award a penalty kick. Heinen knocked in the PK goal to make it 2-0 Champlin Park in the 31st minute.
Park Center finished the half strong though.
Junior defenseman Kyle Wamstad was able to score on a direct kick from 40 yards out with Jabateh and Wamstad both acting like they would take the kick. That cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 32nd minute.
Xiong later saved a breakaway shot by Conneh with junior defenseman Jaylen Chindavong clearing the ball before a rebound chance.
Wamstad almost tied the game with another free kick near the end of the half. The ball curved in the air and was caught high by Miller.
There weren’t many opportunities in the second half, however. Jabateh had a free kick pass that went over everyone’s head and bounced out of bounds before Heinen scored his third goal to make it 3-1 Rebels.
Junior forward Samson Oyedokun had a shot that was deflected out later in the second half.
Xiong finished with nine saves in the loss.
Senior defensemen Cameron Safack, Charlie Dwyer, Lawrence Yange and Francis Peters, senior midfielder Juan Bello, senior forward Diego Zavala Varela and Xiong all played their final high school games.
