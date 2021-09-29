Park Center boys soccer had a tough first half Sept. 21 at Robbinsdale Armstrong.
The Pirates (4-4-1 overall) had some injuries following a tough 4-3 loss to Champlin Park the day before, and they only mustered three shots – one on goal – in the first half against the Falcons.
After falling behind 2-0 though, the offense started to attack more. There was a goal to cut the deficit in half, and there were several other opportunities to tie the game. But the Armstrong defenders pressured the ball with authority and forced wide shots or turnovers in the penalty box.
The refs also let the two teams play a little bit with several hard tackles and challenges, leading to Park Center coach Jason Barnhouse to call over the officials to discuss what he was seeing when senior midfielder Sidike Jabateh received the ball.
Jabateh, of course, scored the lone goal of the match for the Pirates. Senior Samson Oyedokun was able to handle a cross by sophomore Connor Draves. Oyedokun passed back through the penalty box to an open Jabateh who was able to get his body on the ball and knock into the net in the 65th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Patrick Ladagu had a shot go over the net, and freshman Shanobi Vang had a header off a corner go out over the back line after the goal.
Jabateh and Ladagu also had shots saved earlier in the second half, and Vang had another shot go wide left.
In the first half, Jabateh had the lone shot on goal off a free kick in the left corner. That shot was knocked away by junior goalie Riley Hanson.
Jabateh also had a shot go over the net and another go wide left in the first half. Two corners by Jabateh didn’t lead to a chance, and Jabateh was also tackled near the box without a foul call later in the first half.
Vang was able to defend a chance on a free kick against Armstrong junior William Saar. Vang was able to win the 50-50 ball and hit the ball out.
Senior goalie Jesus Onofro ended up with four saves in the game, stopping three shots in the first half.
The Falcons took the lead on a header by junior Ryder Tomlinson-Sterud and added a second half goal on a shot by Saar. Sophomore Boden Sundell assisted on both goals.
The Pirates started the season with three wins and a tie.
They opened with a 7-0 win at Elk River on Aug. 28 and a 4-2 win against Coon Rapids on Aug. 31. Jabateh had three goals and two assists in the win against the Elks, and seniors Bryant Jimenez, Alan Brito-Salgado, Draves and Oyedokun all had goals. Senior Moses Kawala had three assists, and senior Bright Anane and freshman Johanso Camacho both had assists.
Jabateh added four goals in the win over the Cardinals. Junior Pablo Casilla Lopez and Kawala both had two assists.
Park Center tied 2-2 against Osseo on Sept. 2 and won 4-0 over Rogers on Sept. 9.
Jabateh had both goals against Osseo, and Casilla Lopez had both assists, and Oyedokun had three goals against Rogers with Draves adding the other one. Jabateh had three assists.
The Pirates pushed second-ranked Maple Grove in a 4-3 loss on Sept. 14. Jabateh had all three goals. Kawala, Oyedokun and Draves had the assists.
And the offense dominated in a 7-1 win over Spring Lake Park on Sept. 18. Oyedokun had three goals and an assist, and Jabateh collected two goals and three assists. Freshman Titus Lee and Ladagu also had goals, and Kawala chipped in with an assist.
Park Center fell 4-3 to the Rebels in overtime Sept. 20 and 2-0 at Centennial on Sept. 23.
Jabateh led the team with a goal and an assist, and Casilla Lopez and Oyedokun also scored goals against Champlin Park.
