Park Center boys soccer won twice to open the 5AAA section tournament, setting up a rematch with fourth-seeded Mounds View in the final.

The third-seeded Pirates (13-4-1 overall) defeated the Mustangs 4-2 on Oct. 9 and the two teams met in the 2019 5AA section final with Mounds View going to state that year in a 3-2 win.

Park Center is attempting to make it back to state for the first time since 2015at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.

But the Pirates didn’t have the path many expected after fourth-ranked Champlin Park was upset by seventh-seeded Spring Lake Park. Park Center had to defeat sixth-seeded Roseville and the Panthers to move on to the final.

Mounds View of course upset top-seeded and top-ranked Maple Grove in the semifinals after a convincing win over fifth-seeded Osseo.

Park Center 3, Roseville 0

Senior midfielder Sidike Jabateh continued to show off his goal-scoring skills, netting two goals in the 3-0 win over Roseville on Oct. 12 in the 5AAA quarterfinals.

Senior forward Samson Oyedokun added a goal and an assist, and junior midfielder Angel Martinez and freshman defender Johanson Camacho added assists.

Senior goalie Zach Jensen didn’t face a shot on goal all game.

Park Center 2, Spring Lake Park 1

The Pirates scored twice in the first half and held off a comeback attempt by Spring Lake Park in a 2-1 win Oct. 14 in the section semifinals.

Oyedokun assisted Jabateh on the first goal, and Jabateh scored a second goal after passes by senior defender Vincent Ademodi and senior captain midfielder Moses Kawala.

The Panthers cut the lead to a goal in the second half with sophomore Maid Medic scoring on a penalty kick, but that was all the scoring in the game.

