Park Center boys soccer won twice to open the 5AAA section tournament, setting up a rematch with fourth-seeded Mounds View in the final.
The third-seeded Pirates (13-4-1 overall) defeated the Mustangs 4-2 on Oct. 9 and the two teams met in the 2019 5AA section final with Mounds View going to state that year in a 3-2 win.
Park Center is attempting to make it back to state for the first time since 2015at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
But the Pirates didn’t have the path many expected after fourth-ranked Champlin Park was upset by seventh-seeded Spring Lake Park. Park Center had to defeat sixth-seeded Roseville and the Panthers to move on to the final.
Mounds View of course upset top-seeded and top-ranked Maple Grove in the semifinals after a convincing win over fifth-seeded Osseo.
Park Center 3, Roseville 0
Senior midfielder Sidike Jabateh continued to show off his goal-scoring skills, netting two goals in the 3-0 win over Roseville on Oct. 12 in the 5AAA quarterfinals.
Senior forward Samson Oyedokun added a goal and an assist, and junior midfielder Angel Martinez and freshman defender Johanson Camacho added assists.
Senior goalie Zach Jensen didn’t face a shot on goal all game.
Park Center 2, Spring Lake Park 1
The Pirates scored twice in the first half and held off a comeback attempt by Spring Lake Park in a 2-1 win Oct. 14 in the section semifinals.
Oyedokun assisted Jabateh on the first goal, and Jabateh scored a second goal after passes by senior defender Vincent Ademodi and senior captain midfielder Moses Kawala.
The Panthers cut the lead to a goal in the second half with sophomore Maid Medic scoring on a penalty kick, but that was all the scoring in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.