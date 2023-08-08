PS1PCSOCCER3.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center boys soccer head coach Jason Barnhouse instructs players during a 2022 boys varsity practice.

 (Sun Post File Photo by Race Archibald)

As the 2023 fall season approaches, the Park Center boys soccer team has its eye on making the host of the peaks and valleys of their 2022 season.

The varsity boys team finished with a 4-8-1 conference record, 11th of 15 teams in the highly dense-with-talent Northwest Suburban Conference, 6-10-1 overall.

  

Tags

Load comments