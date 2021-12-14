Park Center senior Sidike Jabateh didn’t get to play in the Class 3A state tournament this season after the Pirates just missed out on a berth in the 5AAA section, but Jabateh still made the biggest impression in the state.
Jabateh, a captain forward, was named Mr. Soccer this season and also earned a first-team All-State berth. Jabateh is the first Pirate to receive this honor since it started in 1996.
One of the keys to a 13-5-1 overall season and a section runner-up finish, Jabateh led Park Center with 35 goals and 18 assists. And this was with several schools triple teaming him at times to try and keep him away from the net.
Jabateh could also score in a multitude of ways, including on set pieces from corner and free kicks and just by using his footwork to get around defenders and create a shot.
Jabateh also set up several scoring chances on passes that just missed going in the net, so the assist numbers do not even tell the whole story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.