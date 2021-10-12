Park Center boys soccer plays in the 5AAA section this season with the Minnesota State High School League going to three classes for the state tournament.
The Pirates (11-4-1 overall) will be in the same section as Champlin Park (12-1), Maple Grove (14-0), Irondale (3-9-2), Spring Lake Park (5-11), Osseo (4-6-6), Roseville (5-7-1) and Mounds View (10-5), which Park Center had the task of playing Oct. 9.
With games against every team in the section, except Irondale, the Pirates came in with wins over Roseville and Spring Lake Park and a tie to Osseo. They have losses against Maple Grove and Champlin Park.
That meant the game against the Mustangs to close the regular season would most likely determine who would get the No. 3 seed in the section, with Maple Grove and Champlin Park expected to be the top two seeds.
And it was Park Center that came out on top 4-2 to head into the section tournament on a high note.
Park Center 4, Totino-Grace 1
The Pirates took care of business in a 4-1 win over Totino-Grace Oct. 5.
Senior midfielder Sidike Jabateh had three goals and an assist, and senior captain midfielder Moses Kawala added a goal and an assist. Senior captain forward Samson Oyedokun and junior midfielder Angel Martinez added assists.
Park Center 5, Blaine 1
Jabateh continued his dominance with four more goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over Blaine Oct. 7.
Senior captain defender Kyle Wamstad added a goal, and senior Patrick Ladagu, Kawala and Oyedokun added assists.
Park Center 4, Mounds View 2
Saturday’s win was the seventh straight for the Pirates.
Jabateh made his presence known early on with a shot that was saved, but his next one found the back of the net to make it 1-0 in the 12th minute.
Mounds View had several shots go wide or over the net, but Park Center ruled the possession in the first half with nifty footwork with passing and dribbling and a strong midfield presence.
Junior midfielder Pablo Casillas Lopez had a shot go wide. Oyedokun also had a shot saved, and he had a header in the box that he didn’t get a clean hit on.
Jabateh nearly scored several more times in the first half. He had a free kick from 32 yards that was saved, another from 23 yards that went over the net and a 1-on-1 breakaway on a counter that was saved.
Oyedokun had a rebound chance off the counter, but his shot went wide right.
Senior forward Bright Anane had a cross later that went toward the box but was well over Oyedokun who was rushing in for a chance.
The Mustangs’ best chance in the first half came with a free kick just outside the penalty box. Junior Simon Greer had his free kick blocked, but he got the ball back for another shot that sailed over the net.
The second half had a lot of fireworks though with three penalty kicks and four total goals combined between the two teams.
Jabateh took the first penalty kick three minutes into the half and crushed the ball into the left side of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Just three minutes later, however, senior Henry Elias got Mounds View back in the game with a goal that eluded a diving Jensen into the left side of the net. That cut the Pirates’ lead to 2-1.
Junior Bryce Dullum had a free kick from 22 yards out that sailed over the net on a shot that could have tied the game.
Jabateh and Kawala later had shots go wide later, but then another Mustang foul led to Jabateh’s second PK chance.
This time, Jabateh shot toward the right corner, and the ball was saved by junior goalie Aidan Petrich.
The Mounds View celebration was short-lived however, as Jabateh later had a pass from Kawala that he finished into the lower right corner of the net for a 3-1 lead in the 58th minute.
Oyedokun made it 4-1 in the 61st minute. Jabateh had the ball in the penalty box, and he passed the ball back toward the center top of the box.
Oyedokun took the shot, and it was hit by Petrich only to have the momentum of the ball spin over him and just past the line before a defender could clear the ball.
A set piece almost added another goal for Park Center. Kawala had a short pass to Jabateh on a corner, and Jabateh knocked the ball into the box. Oyedokun was able to get to the ball, but his header went wide left.
But just when you thought the physical game was going to easily end, another foul led to a yellow card and a PK chance for Mounds View.
Sophomore Asher Wynn scored on the penalty to cut the lead to 4-2 in the 74th minute, but that was as close as the Mustangs would get.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.