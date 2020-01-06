Park Center boys Nordic skiing is bringing back six varsity skiers this season.
Seniors Josh Reed, Jonathan Christianson, Joel Nathe and Garrett Nelson and juniors Cole Beattie and Nathan Courchane all return.
Reed and Christianson led the Pirates last season with 35th- and 36th-place finishes at sections, and Beattie and Nathe took 66th and 67th. Courchane was 76th, and Nelson was also top 100 with an 83rd-place finish.
December start
Park Center began the season Dec. 4 in a freestyle race at Woodland Trails Park Reserve.
Reed (13 minutes, 52 seconds), Nathe (14:47), Nelson (18:42) and Christianson (19:04) were the top seniors for the Pirates. Beattie (13:52) was the top junior.
They traveled to Hyland Park Reserve on Dec. 18 for a 5K freestyle and took sixth out of six teams with a 480.
Reed led Park Center with a 12th-place finish in 14:59, and Nathe was 23rd in 15:38. Beattie (15:47) and Christianson (16:15) were 26th and 30th, respectively, and Courchane finished 48th (17:15).
