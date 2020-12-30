Park Center boys basketball might look like it will be in a rebuilding year with the loss of the five top players and the entire main starting lineup, but there are players expected to take a big step in 2021.
Graduations of Dain Dainja (NCAA Division I Baylor University), Josh Brown (NCAA Division II University of Minnesota-Duluth), Detavius Frierson (Cloud County Community College for football in the National Junior College Athletic Association), David Ijadimbola (Dakota Wesleyan University of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) John Grigsby (NCAA Division University of Wyoming as a walk-on) and Josh Lewis means there will be less starting experience on the Pirates.
When including graduate Joe Doito, Park Center is losing 1,655 points.
But there are some players that will be looking to take on bigger roles and keep the Pirates in contention.
Seniors 6-foot-5 forward Kabine Kaba, 6-foot-1 guard Jimmy Ware, 6-foot-3 guard Jalen Cook, 6-foot-2 guard Dawson Rudolph and 6-foot-6 center James Parker and juniors 6-foot-3 guard Braeden Carrington and 6-foot-4 forward Ayouba Berthe are some of the top players according to Prep Hoops.
Carrington is ranked 18th for the Class of 2022, and Cook is ranked 23rd for the Class of 2021.
Rudolph is 133rd for the Class of 2021, and Kaba is 164th. Park is 167th for the Class of 2021, and Berthe is 139th for the Class of 2022.
Senior 6-foot-1 guard Jimmy Ware is ranked 228th on Prep Hoops for the Class of 2021, and sophomore 6-foot-5 center JJ Ware is ranked fifth for the Class of 2023.
Carrington finished with 141 points last season, and Cook had 93 points. Parker chipped in 88 points.
Those three players played the most minutes out of the returners, but Rudolph (44 points) and Berthe (22 points) also played.
Jimmy Ware (eight points), Kaba and JJ Ware are ranked due to their play on their club teams, and they will be looking to contribute on varsity this year.
Other players on last year’s roster were seniors 6-foot guard Sam Sayle, 6-foot-3 forward Leon Oganda (six points) and 6-foot-4 forward Amir Madyun (five points).
Of course, the lack of starting experience could be tough in 2021 with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Gov. Tim Walz to put a pause on the winter prep sports season since Nov. 28.
Practices aren’t going to resume until Jan. 4, and games might be delayed even further than that.
Postseason plans are also not finalized by the Minnesota State High School League. Fall teams only played section tournaments with state meets canceled.
Park Center will have a shorter regular season with a localized schedule, and therefore, there will be a shorter learning curve for the team to develop team chemistry and get needed varsity experience before the postseason.
Conference preview
The Pirates (11-1) won the Northwest Suburban West Conference for the third straight season last year, but there are several teams expected to be in the mix this season.
Spring Lake Park was the runner-up at 9-3. The Pirates and Panthers were set to play in the 5AAAA section final before the pandemic canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season.
Spring Lake Park lost some key players from a season ago. Senior 6-foot-4 forward Kaleb Skelly, senior 6-foot-3 guard Trey Johnston, senior 6-foot-3 forward Fitzgerald Wreh and junior 6-foot-4 forward Nick Ojile are some of the best players back for the Panthers.
Skelly finished with 272 points, and Johnston had 185 points. Ojile had 87 points, and Wreh had 30 points.
Totino-Grace was third in the conference at 8-4, and the Eagles have all of its top players back from last season.
Sophomore 6-foot-3 guard Taison Chatman and sophomore 6-foot-4 forward CJ O’Hara are the top two players back for Totino-Grace.
Senior 6-foot-6 forward Devin Burger, senior 6-foot-6 forward Joe Alt, senior 6-foot guard DJ Akpati, senior 6-foot-4 forward Carter Weierke and sophomore 6-foot-4 forward Tommy Humphries are also back for the Eagles.
Chatman had 381 points, and O’Hara finished with 376 points. Burger was next with 289 points, and Alt had 205 points. Akpati finished with 195 points, and Humphries had 166. Weierke chipped in 155.
Totino-Grace also gets junior 6-foot-6 forward Demarion Watson-Saulsberry as a transfer from Minnehaha Academy. Watson-Saulsberry finished with 73 points.
Armstrong was fourth in the conference at 7-5.
Senior 6-foot guard D’Sean Larkins, senior 6-foot-4 forward Dylan Inniger and junior 6-foot-1 guard Peyton Newbern are all coming back after success from a year ago, despite some key graduations.
Larkins finished with 186 points last season, and Inniger added 149 points. Newbern chipped in with 125 points.
Rogers (3-9), Osseo (3-9) and Elk River (1-11) were at the bottom of the conference.
Osseo is expected to be much improved in 2021 despite one player transferring. Senior 6-foot-4 forward Michael McIntyre and juniors 6-foot-4 forward Josh Ola-Joseph, 6-foot guard Bernard Omooria, 6-foot-1 guard Tyriece Waits and 6-foot-9 center Blessed Barhayiga are all back.
Ola-Joseph had 284 points, and Omooria finished with 236. Waits was next with 153 points, and McIntyre added 75. Barhayiga was next with 72 points.
Junior 6-foot point guard Peyton Belka is the top player back for Rogers. He had 134 points last season.
Elk River brings back junior 6-foot-8 center Brandon Melchior and junior 5-foot-11 guard Parker Behne. Melchior had 241 points, and Behne added 214.
Junior 6-foot-2 forward Caleb Gillquist is also back after scoring 51 points last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.