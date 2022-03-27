History is now.
Park Center boys basketball is the Class 4A state champion following a dominant 31-1 overall season with the only loss coming to Class 3A state champion Totino-Grace – a team that the Pirates beat by 30 points in their second meeting this year.
After several other top Park Center teams in the past decade fell just short, the 2021-22 squad is the one that was able to hoist the trophy, wear the gold medals and celebrate with the student section – not once but twice on the memorable night.
But this championship wasn’t just for them. It was for the entire community.
“At the end of the day, our whole goal was to win the state championship,” senior 6-foot-4 guard Leo Torbor said. “And the thing about it is, this state championship isn’t just for us and for the school. It is for everyone back in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center that believed in us, the alumni coming back and telling us they believed in us.
“I feel like this state championship is bigger than us, honestly. And I feel like it just feels good to bring one back home.”
And that was a part of the celebration on the floor March 26 following the 58-53 win over defending champion Wayzata at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena.
When the buzzer first sounded. The players didn’t take long to go from jumping up and yelling on the court to running into the student section and celebrating with friends and family – those who were there every game and those who were always loud and supportive of a team on a mission from day one.
Then of course, the award ceremony happened.
Gold medals were handed out. When coach James Ware, who lost a state championship as a player back when he was in high school, jumped up and down and was mobbed by his players on the court.
Then the trophy was handed out, and the players went right back into the crowd to celebrate some more. This was their night, as much as it was the players and coaches.
“Yeah, it was an amazing moment,” senior 6-5 guard Braeden Carrington said. “That student body came to almost every one of our games, you know. They came to our far games where we would win by 40, and they had no business coming out there. Them coming and showing support every game, it’s just an unreal feeling to know that you have people behind you who want you to succeed.
“In that moment, it was just like we all won I guess you can say because they are there every game and willing to watch us, and it is just, we are doing it for them.”
This senior class was the backbone of the championship run, as well. Torbor and Carrington were joined by seniors 6-4 guard Ayouba Berthe, 6-5 forward Cody Pennebaker and 6-6 center James Spencer as the five starters all year.
Seniors 6-2 guard Isaiah Foster, 6-2 guard Evanston Avery, 6-2 forward Keaton Lawson and 6-6 forward Mouhamed Diarawa didn’t play as much as the main guys, but they also had some key minutes on the floor throughout the season, especially when there was foul trouble.
Junior 6-6 forward JJ Ware and sophomore 6-0 guard Casmir “Cash” Chavis were some other key players this season and in the state tournament.
Others on the team that played a role in some games and during practices were juniors Joe Burgess, Syoka Siko, Jacob Granner, Kaden Cook and Molley Komara and sophomores Aidan Memene and Jackson Fowlkes.
Coach James Ware said this was a “throwback basketball team” because of defensive effort and allowing themselves to be coached to the limit.
They prided themselves in their defense, and that was one of the key reasons why the team was able to get past Wayzata – with one last stop on an attempted game-tying shot by Tibbits in the final 20 seconds.
Torbor was able to grab the tough rebound, and he was fouled and hit both free throws to make it a two-possession game. The defense then forced one more turnover and then it was just time to countdown the seconds.
“We demand a lot of things from them,” coach Ware said. “We hold them to high expectations and at every turn, they just meet those expectations. And not every kid is like that in this day and age, but this team absolutely was.
“These guys have suffered the pain of discipline, and now they have no regrets.”
Oh yeah, and there was the fact that the five starters probably could have had monster seasons leading any team. But they sacrificed their individual accolades to win a state championship together.
This is a team that had five guys who can play at the college level next year in their starting lineup.
Carrington (University of Minnesota) and Torbor (San Diego State University) are already going to Division I schools next year. Pennebaker, Berthe and Spencer haven’t committed to go anywhere yet, but all three showed they could play at the next level.
Torbor and Berthe were two players that started low in the program, needing to work themselves up to varsity. But not only did they make it, they excelled in the end to be some of the best players on the team.
Pennebaker, who transferred to Park Center to help the team win it all, and Berthe actually put the team on their back offensively in the state final. The Pirates struggled on the floor with Carrington being held to no points and Torbor scoring just two points in the first half.
But Berthe and Pennebaker combined to go 6-of-9 from beyond the arc in the first half with three 3-pointers a piece. Pennebaker hit two more 3-pointers in the second half and ended up with 23 points, four steals, 1 1/2 blocks and four rebounds.
Berthe finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal.
Spencer finished with 10 rebounds and a block. Torbor ended up with seven points, knocking down a huge 3-pointer in the second half after a turnover helped Wayzata cut into the lead, and a steal.
Carrington had six points, five rebounds, a block and a steal. Chavis chipped in with six points and two steals, and JJ Ware also had a steal.
And everything in the state tournament, including the championship, wouldn’t have been possible with all of the hard work everyone put in during practices all year.
Carrington and Torbor both commented on how tough the practices were by coach Ware and assistant coaches Jon Bryant, Shaye Fields and Lernell James.
“There were times we were like, ‘Man, can’t we just get a break?,’ Carrington said. “They were just going so hard on us, but at the end of the day, it’s for us to get better and it helped us.”
Torbor then added, “To be honest, our practices are harder than the games.”
Torbor said that even after the team’s best games, such as the section final win over Osseo, coach Ware told them that they hadn’t done anything yet.
Torbor also said that the scouting done by coach Bryant was key too.
“I just feel that playing under great coaches and playing with great players really helped us,” Torbor said.
Park Center 74, Andover 60
The state tournament run began with a 74-60 win March 22 over Andover in the Class 4A quarterfinals at the Target Center.
Despite the final score, the game was tight for most of the 36 minutes thanks to the 3-point shooting of the Huskies.
Andover was 5-for-7 from beyond the arc in the first half, which is 71.4 percent. The Huskies followed that up by going 4-for-10 in the second half and finished with an overall 3-point percentage of 52.9 percent.
The Pirates were 2-for-13 from 3-point range in the game, but in the end, the dominance in the paint and in transition was the difference. Park Center outscored Andover 46-30 in the paint and 14-2 on fast breaks.
The Pirates also crushed the Huskies on the boards with a 39-19 advantage, including a 14-4 advantage on the offensive glass which led to nine second-chance points.
Conner Foy did put Andover up 41-40 with a 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 41 seconds to go, but Park Center retook the lead with a layup by Berthe.
Torbor then added an and-1 with a basket and a free throw to push the lead to 45-42, and Pennebaker added a layup in transition and another basket off an inbounds pass by Carrington to make it 49-42.
Carrington added a bank shot 3-pointer, and Torbor later picked up a steal. After a missed shot, Berthe, Pennebaker and Torbor all grabbed offensive rebounds. Torbor was fouled and later scored on a pass by Carrington to make it 59-47.
A Pennebaker slam dunk and a 3-point play on a steal and dunk by Foster pushed the lead to 74-57, the largest lead of the game with just 20 seconds left.
Torbor finished with 20 points, six rebounds and a steal, and Carrington added 16 points, eight assists and a steal. Pennebaker had 14 points, seven rebounds and a block, and Berthe had nine points, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block.
Spencer had 10 rebounds, two blocks and two points, and Chavis added seven points, two steals and a block, and Ware finished with three points, a steal and a block.
Park Center 54, Eastview 39
The Pirates advanced to the state final with a 54-39 win March 24 against No. 4 Eastview in the semifinals at Williams Arena.
The defense was spectacular in the first half, holding Eastview to just 13 points. The Lightning went just 5-for-20 from the floor in the first half and ended up shooting just 29.5 percent (13-for-44) in the game.
Eastview was also held to 1-for-12 shooting beyond the arc.
Turnovers were also big in this game with the Pirates forcing 18 turnovers and turning them into 18 points.
Park Center also outscored Eastview 30-24 in the paint and 15-8 on fast breaks.
The Pirates jumped out to a 22-13 lead at halftime with an 11-2 run to close the half.
Chavis scored a layup, and Carrington later drained a 3-pointer. Ware also knocked down a jumper, and Torbor had a steal and a layup.
Defense continued to be strong in the second half. Berthe helped to knock the ball out of a player’s hands, and Torbor was able to gain possession. Torbor finished the play with a layup to make it 24-13.
Carrington added a dunk, and Berthe drained a 3-pointer from the left corner – causing the bench and crowd to go wild as the Pirates took a 35-19 lead.
Carrington later hit a fadeaway jumper and added a layup, and Torbor also scored. Spencer added an exclamation point dunk to push the lead to 50-35 with 2:33 to go.
Carrington had 13 points and a steal, and Torbor had 12 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Berthe had nine points, five rebounds, 2 1/2 blocks and two steals.
Pennebaker added seven rebounds, four points, 1 1/2 blocks and a steal, and Spencer collected eight points, two blocks and a steal. Chavis had six points and two steals.
