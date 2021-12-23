Park Center boys basketball was an overtime away from advancing to the Class 4A state tournament last season, finishing as a 5AAAA section runner-up.
And the program is no stranger to state, taking third in 2019 and being the favorite to make it in 2020 before the season was cut short by COVID-19.
But last season’s team had a lot of graduations to deal with and still was able to grow into a team that nearly made it back.
And while some key players from that team are now gone, the Pirates might have one of the best starting fives in the state, entering the season ranked second in Class 4A behind Wayzata.
Senior 6-foot-4 guard Braeden Carrington, senior 6-2 guard Leo Torbor, senior 6-5 forward Ayouba Berthe and junior 6-5 forward JJ Ware are all back and look to be very important in reaching the goals of the team.
Throw in senior 6-5 forward Cody Pennebaker, who transferred from St. Francis, and the Pirates have five players who can not only score but can also play solid defense – a recipe to win state championships.
Carrington averaged 18.1 points per game and is ranked fifth in the Class of 2022 on PrepHoops.com as the No. 1 senior shooting guard. Carrington is also ranked 141st nationally and has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Minnesota.
Torbor averaged 7.0 points per game and is ranked 13th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 3 senior point guard. Torbor signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the NCAA Division I San Jose State.
Pennebaker averaged 23 points per game for St. Francis last season and is ranked 30th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 8 small forward.
Berthe averaged 8.0 points per game and is ranked 43rd in the Class of 2022 as the No. 10 small forward, and Ware averaged 6.2 points per game and is ranked 15th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 4 small forward.
So despite graduating key players in Jalen Cook (17.0 points per game), Dawson Rudolph (9.6 ppg) and James Parker (7.2 ppg), the Pirates look to be much better this season after finishing 15-6 overall.
There are also several important role players on the team including senior 6-6 forward James Spencer, who is ranked 77th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 15 power forward, junior 6-4 guard Kaden Cook, who is ranked 116th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 34 shooting guard, and sophomore forward/guard Jackson Sowlkes.
The Pirates also have a challenging schedule to improve throughout the season – already having played Wayzata and Class 3A second-ranked DeLaSalle.
Class 2A top-ranked Minnehaha Academy and Class 4A No. 10-ranked Maple Grove are also on the schedule.
Conference/section preview
Park Center plays in the Northwest Suburban Conference and in the 5AAAA section. Last season, the Pirates finished tied for third at 9-4 with Andover and Maple Grove.
Champlin Park went undefeated in the conference at 14-0, and Totino-Grace was the runner-up at 11-2.
Armstrong (8-4), Spring Lake Park (8-5) and Osseo (8-6) were also above .500.
The Rebels of course graduated its top players in Francis Nwaokorie (19.8 points per game), Josh Strong (19.7 ppg), Dylan Gichaba (11.1 ppg) and Adrian Mogaka (7.1 ppg).
Senior 6-4 guard Ayo Taki, junior 6-2 guard Micaiah Strong and sophomore 6-2 guard Amory Peterson all are expected to help lead the team this season.
Class 3A top-ranked Totino-Grace, which lost to Minnehaha Academy in the 4AAA section final last season, brings back many of its top players from last season, though. Senior 6-6 forward Demarion Watson, junior 6-3 guard Taison Chatman, junior 6-5 forward Tommy Humphries and junior 6-9 center Patrick Bath are all back.
Watson is ranked third in the Class of 2022 as the No. 1 senior small forward and is also ranked 150th nationally. He averaged 12.6 points per game last season.
Chatman is ranked first in the Class of 2023 as the top junior point guard and is ranked 19th nationally. He also averaged 12.6 points per game.
Humphries is ranked seventh in the Class of 2023 as the No. 3 junior small forward and is also ranked 249th nationally. Humphries averaged 9.8 points per game.
Bath is ranked sixth in the Class of 2023 as the top junior center, and he is also ranked 203rd nationally. Bath averaged 7.4 points per game.
Junior guard CJ O’Hara (13.4 ppg) did transfer to Hopkins though. O’Hara is ranked fifth in the Class of 2023 as the No. 2 shooting guard and is ranked 171st nationally. He averaged 9.8 points per game.
Maple Grove is ranked 10th in the state and also was a Class 4A state semifinalist last season.
Senior 6-1 guard Jon Haakenson and junior 6-10 center Lincoln Palbicki are the top two returners.
Haakenson is ranked 39th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 7 senior shooting guard, averaging 13.2 points per game. Palbicki is ranked 16th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 7 junior center, averaging 6.9 points per game.
Several of the top players from last season graduated, however, including Morgan Moore (12 ppg), Caden Boettcher (11.6 ppg) and Terrence Anthony-Larmouth (9.3 ppg).
Andover was a 7AAAA section semifinalist and brings back junior 6-0 guard Sam Musungu and junior 5-10 guard Ben Kopetzki.
Musungu is ranked 24th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 6 junior point guard, averaging 16.1 points per game, and Kopetzki is ranked 52nd in the Class of 2023 as the No. 14 junior point guard, averaging 14.6 points per game.
Armstrong was a 6AAAA section semifinalist and brings back 6-5 senior forward Peyton Newbern, junior 6-5 forward Owen Skram and sophomore 5-10 guard Seth Newbern despite graduating its top two scorers.
Peyton Newbern is ranked 55th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 15 senior small forward. He averaged 8.2 points per game when he scored.
Skram averaged 6.9 points per game last season. He is ranked 77th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 6 junior power forward.
Seth Newbern is ranked 28th in the Class of 2024 and is the No. 7 sophomore shooting guard, averaging 4.4 points per game.
Osseo was a 5AAAA section semifinalist and gets back senior 6-1 guard Benard Omooria, senior 6-1 guard Tyirece Waits and senior 6-9 center Blessed Barhayiga.
Omooria is ranked 37th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 9 senior point guard, averaging 10.3 points per game. Waits is ranked 71st in the Class of 2022 as the No. 17 senior point guard, averaging 8.4 points per game.
Barhayiga is ranked 79th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 14 senior center, averaging 7.4 points per game.
Spring Lake Park fell to Osseo in the 5AAAA section quarterfinals last season. The Panthers return senior 6-6 guard Logan Kinsey and 6-2 guard Payton Thomsen.
Kinsey is ranked 23rd in the Class of 2022 as the No. 3 senior power forward, averaging 9.4 points per game, and Thomsen is ranked 133rd in the Class of 2022 as the No. 34 senior point guard, averaging 8.1 points per game.
Sophomore 6-2 guard Myles Thomsen is a newcomer that is ranked 71st in the Class of 2024 as the No. 17 shooting guard.
Maple Grove, Osseo, Champlin Park and Spring Lake Park also play in the 5AAAA section as does ninth-ranked Mounds View.
Mounds View, which is ranked ninth, fell to the Pirates in the 5AAAA section semifinals last season. The Mustangs bring back 6-3 senior guard Kobe Kirk and senior 6-3 guard Dylan Wheeler.
Kirk is ranked 44th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 10 shooting guard, averaging 15.2 points per game, and Wheeler is ranked 27th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 4 shooting guard, averaging 12.0 points per game.
