Park Center boys basketball fell to Armstrong for the second straight season Jan. 9 on the Falcons’ floor.
The second-ranked Pirates (7-3 overall, 2-1 Northwest Suburban West) fell 76-73 exactly a year after the Falcons upset them last season.
Park Center was without Baylor recruit senior forward Dain Dainja, but they jumped out in front early and led by 11 points with under 13 minutes to go. Armstrong went on a 21-3 run to grab a 60-53 lead and held off a comeback attempt in the final seconds.
Senior guard Josh Brown, who led the Pirates with 19 points, drilled a 3-pointer to give his team a 53-50 lead, but Armstrong junior guard Dylan Inniger hit a 3-pointer to tie the game. Senior Jake Breitbach later hit two free throws and added a floater to make it 57-53 Falcons.
Senior guard Adam Biewen then scored 10 of his 20 points down the stretch to make it 69-62 with about two minutes to play.
Senior guard/forward Detavius Frierson battled down the stretch – grabbing offensive rebounds, going to the line and scoring quick baskets. He had 15 points in the game, and he helped keep Park Center in it until the end.
Senior guard David Ijadimbola, who finished with 17 points, drilled a late 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 73-69 with 18 seconds to go. Biewen then hit on a long pass to Breitbach for an easy layup, but Frierson came back with a quick basket.
Frierson scored again to make it 76-74 with 1.3 seconds to go, but the Pirates couldn’t get the steal after a timeout.
Biewen led Armstrong with 20 points, and Breitbach added 18. Senior forwards Hezekiah Iyawe and Benhur Solomon finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Park Center seemed like it was in control prior to the surge by the Falcons at the end. Brown hit a 3-pointer, and Frierson, Brown and Ijadimbola exchanged baskets inside to make it 45-37 early in the second half.
Senior forward John Grigsby hit a 3-pointer, and senior guard Josh Lewis added a basket inside to make it 51-39.
In the first half, the Pirates took advantage of missed shots by Armstrong and built a big lead with their transition play.
Frierson scored inside, and Brown added a 3-pointer. Grigsby then scored inside on a pass by Frierson to make it 17-9.
Junior guard Jalen Cook and sophomore guard Braeden Carrington added 3-pointers, and Lewis earned a steal and a layup to make it 27-16.
Junior center James Parker added a basket inside, and Lewis turned an offensive rebound into an assist after a pass to Ijadimbola led to another 3-pointer before halftime.
