Park Center boys basketball didn’t have an easy first half March 9 against rival eighth-seeded Champlin Park in a 5AAAA section quarterfinal.
The top-seeded and top-ranked Pirates (26-1), which also won a Northwest Suburban Conference that includes fifth-ranked Osseo and Class 3A second-ranked Totino-Grace, trailed for about 10 minutes and led by just two before closing the half on a 19-5 run.
Park Center then stopped any chance of an upset by dominating the second half with a 39-16 advantage.
“At the beginning, we were playing down to their level, and we weren’t playing our game of basketball,” senior 6-5 guard Braeden Carrington said. “We went into the room at halftime, and we just said, ‘We got to play harder and go back to the fundamentals and be more disciplined on defense and start attacking.’”
That change really started at the end of the first half when senior 6-5 forward Cody Pennebaker scored on an offensive putback to begin a long run that pushed the halftime lead to 51-35.
Senior 6-6 forward James Spencer added a basket on an inbounds basket by Carrington, and Carrington later hit a 3-pointer. Spencer then added a traditional 3-point play, and added a couple of more free throws.
Pennebaker scored again, and senior 6-4 forward Ayouba Berthe drained a 3-pointer to close the half.
Berthe them started the second half with a couple of baskets, and Pennebaker scored again on a pass from Spencer.
A Carrington 3-pointer and another Berthe field goal pushed the lead to 62-37.
Senior 6-4 guard Leo Torbor later added two traditional 3-point plays, and sophomore 6-4 guard Casmir Chavis also scored on an offensive putback – helping to push the lead to 76-43.
Carrington then had a steal and a layup, and junior 6-6 forward JJ Ware added a 3-pointer to make it 82-47 and put the game into a running clock.
Chavis added a couple of free throws, and senior 6-6 forward Mohammad Diewara, senior 6-3 forward Keaton Lawson and junior 6-04 forward Kaden Cook all scored off the bench.
Carrington finished with 17 points, and Pennebaker and Berthe each had 14. Torbor added 12 points, and Spencer chipped in with 11 points. Chavis and Ware each had nine points.
While the Rebels graduated most of its starting lineup from last season, the win was a little bit of revenge for the Pirates, which lost in overtime to Champlin Park in last year’s 5AAAA section final.
“It’s not the same team, but obviously, ending their season just the way they ended ours is always nice,” Carrington said.
Park Center, in the end, dominated on the floor, but the beginning definitely showed that it won’t be easy to make state despite being ranked first.
Second-seeded Osseo (21-6) takes on Spring Lake Park March 15 in the section semifinal, and Park Center needs to get past fourth-seeded Mounds View in a rematch of last year’s section semifinal.
The possibility of a Park Center/Osseo section final would be a challenge, as well, as it would be the third meeting between the teams and both are ranked in the top five in the state.
But the Pirates already learned something with how Champlin Park pushed them early in the quarterfinal.
“It just shows us that we can’t come out lazy or we will get beat,” Carrington said. “Everybody is playing for their life because it could possibly be their last game. Especially a team full of seniors, you are going to play a team that is not ready to give up. So you got to come out 100 percent from the jump.”
But Carrington added that if Park Center plays their game and remains disciplined on defense, “No one, I feel, can stop us honestly.”
