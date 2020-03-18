Park Center boys basketball was primed to make another run at a Class 4A state championship this season after making it to the 5AAAA section final.
The eighth-ranked Pirates (23-5 overall) took care of fourth-seeded Mounds View 60-39 in the semifinal to set up a highly anticipated matchup against ninth-ranked Spring Lake Park with a state berth on the line.
The game was supposed to be played March 13 at Rogers High School, but then the news broke. On March 12, it was announced that limited spectators were allowed, and then early on March 13, the Minnesota State High School League decided to cancel all remaining boys section games, as well as all of adapted state and the remainder of state girls basketball.
The reason is COVID-19. This strain of coronavirus has been spreading throughout the world, and it was named a pandemic by the World Health Organization last week. Cases in Minnesota have gone up from 14 to 35 in the two days following the announced cancellations, and they are expected to rise.
The actions by the MSHSL were made in accordance with recommendations by the Minnesota Department of Health and is meant to help limit the spread of the virus and to protect student-athletes from possible exposure.
But that doesn’t take the sting out of the abrupt end to a season with so much promise.
Coach James Ware wrote on Twitter, “To our 3X Conference Champion Park Center Pirates! I wish I could’ve be there to break news! Congrats on a great season fellas! We were primed and ready to go try and compete to win it all! I love y’all more then you will ever know! Wish I could help take the pain away!”
Ware also shared a petition that wants the end of the winter season to be postponed and not canceled. The petition had over 23,000 signatures by the time this article went to press on Monday afternoon. The goal was to get 25,000 signatures.
But with the spring season also postponed and schools being closed from March 18-27, there is currently no indication that the winter seasons would be concluded at a later date even with a petition.
If the cancellation holds, this will be the first time there is no state boys basketball tournament since before it started in 1913.
Seven seniors finished their high school careers without even knowing it was their final game – Josh Brown (383 points), Dain Dainja (422 points), Joe Doito, Detavius Frierson (306 points), John Grigsby (174 points), David Ijadimbola (247 points) and Josh Lewis (87 points).
Five of those seven seniors played a key role in last year’s third-place finish at state, and six of the seven were a big reason why the Pirates were one win away from back-to-back state appearances.
Juniors Jalen Cook (89 points), James Parker (86 points) and Dawson Rudolph (35 points) and sophomores Braeden Carrington (134 points) and Ayouba Berthe (18 points) are all expected to come back.
Park Center 60, Mounds View 39
Ijadimbola said that graduate Emmanuel Tamba talked with the Pirates’ boys basketball team a few days before the 5AAAA section semifinal.
Tamba, who was one of the leaders of last season’s team that finished third at state, said that Park Center needed to stay together and everything would work out in its favor.
The top-seeded and eighth-ranked Pirates showed that unity in a 60-39 win over fourth-seeded Mounds View March 10 at Coon Rapids.
“The only person that can really beat us is ourselves, so once we stay together and get everything rolling, we will be fine,” Ijadimbola said. “We have experience, so all the jitters are just gone. We got this game, and we are going in confident.”
The defense was key in last year’s state run, and it remained a big part of Park Center’s game this season. Mounds View made several shots in the first half and trailed the Pirates 29-25 at halftime.
But the Pirates held the Mustangs to just 14 points in the second half, which led to more fast-break and transition opportunities.
Ijadimbola started the scoring in the second half with a basket inside on a quick pass by Dainja, and Dainja later scored, was fouled and added a free throw for a 3-point play to make it 34-25.
Sophomore guard Braeden Carrington had a steal, and Ijadimbola added a block after scoring on a quick drive to the rim for another two points. Frierson and Ijadimbola later exchanged field goals to make it 40-31.
Dainja later picked off a pass, ran through two defenders and scored with a foul. He knocked down the free throw for a 43-33 lead.
“We went to the locker room after the first half, and we really talked about how we could change our defense and really speed them up,” Ijadimbola said. “If we speed them up to our pace, then it’s just going to keep going for us.”
Frierson scored with a spin and a shot over a defender, and Brown added a 3-pointer before the Pirates finished the game at the free-throw line.
Park Center started fast before Mounds View made a comeback in the first half. Frierson had an offensive putback, and another basket inside, and Frierson added a 3-pointer to make it 7-3.
Dainja scored on a spin move to the basket in a one-on-one situation, and then Ijadimbola earned a steal and quickly found senior guard Josh Lewis for a layup.
Brown added two 3-pointers to make it 17-5 Pirates.
“We love fast breaks,” Ijadimbola said. “We love getting out and running, so once we get those going, then we start rolling. Once the shots go in and everyone just looks confident, then it’s all good.”
The Mustangs cut the lead to 17-15 with sophomore guard Dylan Wheeler leading the way with two 3-pointers.
Ijadimbola ended a six-minute scoring drought with a quick cut to the basket. Frierson saw him open, and Ijadimbola easily finished the play.
Dainja gave Park Center momentum into the second half with a dunk that made it 29-25.
Dainja finished with 17 points, and Ijadimbola added 14. Frierson had 12 points, and Brown had 11. Lewis collected four points, and sophomore forward Ayouba Berthe added a basket at the end of the game.
Wheeler led Mounds View with 15 points.
