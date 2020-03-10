Park Center boys basketball won the Northwest Suburban West Conference for the third straight season.
It earned the eighth-ranked Pirates (22-5 overall, 11-1 conference) the No. 1 seed in the 5AAAA section playoffs, and they opened strong with an 87-49 win March 4 over eighth-seeded Centennial in the quarterfinals.
Park Center faces fourth-seeded Mounds View at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at Coon Rapids High School. Ninth-ranked and second-seeded Spring Lake Park play third-seeded Champlin Park in the other section semifinal.
The winners will face off in the 5AAAA section final at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Rogers High School.
The Pirates made state for the first time since 2013 last season and finished third overall.
Park Center 87, Centennial 49
The shots were falling for Park Center in the 5AAAA section opener, as the Pirates took a 43-28 lead at halftime and continued the dominance with a 44-21 advantage in the second half.
Senior forward Dain Dainja had 20 points, and senior guard/forward Detavius Frierson collected 16 points. Senior forward John Grigsby had his outside shot working early, and he finished with 14 points.
Senior guard David Ijadimbola added eight points, and senior guard Josh Lewis and sophomore guard Braeden Carrington finished with seven each. Juniors Dawson Rudolph, Jalen Cook, James Parker and Amir Madyun and sophomore Ayouba Berthe combined for 15 points.
Senior guard Jaxon Waldvogel led Centennial with 21 points.
