Park Center seniors Dain Dainja, David Ijadimbola, Josh Brown and Detavius Frierson all were named to the All-Northwest Suburban West Conference list this season.
The Pirates’ quartet helped lead the squad to a 23-5 overall record, a third straight conference title and a third-straight trip to the 5AAAA section final. Park Center was the top seed in the section this year and was ranked eighth with the hopes of making Class 4A state again after taking third in 2018-19, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Minnesota State High School League to cancel state and any unplayed section finals.
Coach James Ware was named 5AAAA section Coach of the Year for the second straight season, and he and Park Center coach Shaye Fields are also named to coach the green team for the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series.
Both Dainja and Frierson made the green roster. Brown was named to the blue roster.
The all-star games are usually held at the end of March but with the pandemic shutting down schools until at least May 4 and a shelter-in-place order from Gov. Tim Walz in effect for the next two weeks, there has been no information on when or if the all-star games will take place this year.
Dainja, who is attending NCAA Division I Baylor University (Waco, Texas) to play with the Bears next season, finished the year with a team-high 459 points.
Brown is committed to NCAA Division II University of Minnesota-Duluth and was second on the team with 394 points. Ijadimbola, who finished with 269 points, committed to Dakota Wesleyan University (Mitchell, S.D.). Dakota Wesleyan is a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Frierson is also being recruited, but he hasn’t made an official commitment yet. Frierson had 334 points this season.
