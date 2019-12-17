Park Center boys basketball fell just short in last year’s Class 4A state semifinal, but the Pirates closed out the season well with a buzzer-beating third-place victory.
The squad ended up 30-2 overall and was ranked No. 1 for much of the season. Tommy Chatman (368 points), Khari Broadway (268 points) and Emmanuel Tamba (166 points) were all key players for the Pirates last season, but they were the only seniors on the team in 2018-19.
So Park Center returns a solid core to try to go further in 2019-20.
NCAA Division I Baylor recruit senior 6-foot-10 forward Dain Dainja leads that core and is expected to be one of the best players in the state. Dainja collected 415 points last season. In the state tournament, he had 44 points, 27 rebounds and seven blocks in three games.
Senior 6-foot-5 guard Detavius Frierson, senior 6-foot-2 guard David Ijadimbola and senior 6-foot-3 guard Josh Brown are three more top returners.
Frierson finished with 388 points and actually led the Pirates in the regular season. In the state tournament, he finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds in three games.
Ijadimbola had 179 points, and Brown had 187 points. Brown was tied for second on the team with 31 points in the section tournament, led by a hot 3-point shooting hand.
Senior 6-foot guard Josh Lewis, senior 6-foot-1 guard Joe Doito, junior 6-foot-3 guard Jalen Cook, junior 6-foot-2 guard Dawson Rudolph, junior 6-foot-4 forward Amir Madyun, junior 6-foot-6 center James Parker and junior 6-foot-1 guard Jimmy Ware also return this season.
Lewis (60 points) and Parker (29 points) had the most minutes out of that group, but Cook, Ware, Frobenius and Rudolph saw time on the floor, as well.
So far in 2019, Dainja (91 points), Brown (56 points), Frierson (52 points), Ijadimbola (31 points) and Parker (22 points) are helping the offense, and newcomer senior 6-foot-9 forward John Grigsby has 24 points in four games.
Pirates start season 3-1
Park Center started the season with a bang on Nov. 30 with an 85-70 win over defending champion and sixth-ranked Hopkins at the Big 12 Classic at Champlin Park High School.
The Pirates added a 82-53 win over St. Louis Park on Dec. 5 and a 79-62 win over Osseo on Dec. 10.
The lone loss came against fourth-ranked East Ridge on Dec. 7, 62-57 at the Tip Off Classic at Hopkins High School.
Dainja dropped 28 points in the win over Hopkins, and Brown (18 points), Frierson (12 points), Grigsby (eight points) and Ijadimbola (seven points) helped.
Brown led Park Center with 21 points against St. Louis Park, and Dainja and Frierson each added 14 points. Ijadimbola chipped in 10 points, and Parker collected six points.
Dainja had 24 points in the loss to East Ridge. Frierson and Grigsby chipped in 14 and nine points, respectively.
Dainja had another big game against Osseo with 25 points, and Frierson, Parker and Brown each had 12 points. Ijadimbola added 11 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.