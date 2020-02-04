Park Center boys basketball won its third straight last week in a stretch of seven wins in 10 games and took sole possession of first place in the Northwest Suburban West Conference.
The Class 4A eighth-ranked Pirates (13-4 overall, 6-1 conference) leads Class 4A sixth-ranked Spring Lake Park (15-3, 5-2) and Class 3A fourth-ranked Totino-Grace (12-5, 5-2) by a game. Class 4A seventh-ranked Armstrong (13-2, 4-1) is also behind a game but handed Park Center its only loss in the conference. The Pirates host the Falcons on Thursday, Feb. 6, and Totino-Grace on Friday, Feb. 14. They travel to Spring Lake Park on Friday, Feb. 21.
Park Center 82, Champlin Park 65
Senior forward Dain Dainja scored 22 of his team-leading 30 points in the first half and also had three blocks in the game, while senior guard/forward Detavius Frierson scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to lead Park Center to an 82-65 win over Champlin Park on Jan. 28.
The Pirates never trailed, but the game was tied three times early in the first half until a 7-0 run helped Park Center go ahead for good.
Senior guard David Ijadimbola hit a 3-pointer on a pass by senior guard Josh Lewis, and Dainja scored inside on a pass by junior center James Parker.
Senior guard Josh Brown then lobbed up a pass to Dainja who finished with a layup to make it 13-6. Dainja later drilled his second 3-pointer of the half on another assist by Brown, who also hit a 3-pointer right before the assist.
Dainja dominance in the first half continued with a block, a steal and a layup on one possession to make it 32-23.
Sophomore guard Braeden Carrington swished a high-arcing 3-pointer, and Brown followed with a jumper before halftime, giving the Pirates a 41-29 lead.
That lead ballooned to 20 points at 52-32 early in the second half.
Ijadimbola had a layup, and Dainja turned one block into a 3-pointer and had another block that led to a dunk by Frierson.
Champlin Park cut the lead to 63-52 and had a chance to bring it down to double-digits, but Park Center built its back to 20 points to clinch the win.
Frierson had two alley-oop dunks on passes by Brown late in the second half.
Brown (13 points) and Ijadimbla (12) combined for 25 points, and senior forward John Grigsby, Carrington and Parker combined for 10.
Pirates 75, Totino-Grace 48
The Pirates knocked off Class 3A fourth-ranked Totino-Grace 75-48 in a conference game Jan. 29.
Park Center went up 38-15 in the first half to fuel the win.
Dainja finished with 29 points, and Brown added 12. Cook and Grigsby each had nine points, and Frierson had eight.
Pirates 78, Elk River 60
The host Pirates defeated Elk River 78-60 in another conference game Jan. 31.
Park Center led 34-25 at halftime and built on the lead in the second half.
Frierson (19 points) and Brown (18) led the Pirates. Ijadimbola chipped in 13 points, and Carrington and Cook each scored seven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.