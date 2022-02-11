Park Center boys basketball is clearly a Class 4A state championship contender after a 17-1 overall start with a strong starting five and talented bench.
The lone loss was a 3-point loss to Class 3A top-ranked Totino-Grace (13-5), a team that the Pirates are also tied with in the Northwest Suburban Conference – both with 10-1 records.
Park Center isn’t just beating up on teams well below them either. The Pirates have wins against fourth-ranked Wayzata, eighth-ranked Osseo, Class 3A fourth-ranked DeLaSalle, Class 2A second-ranked Minneapolis North and Class 2A fifth-ranked Minnehaha Academy this season.
They played Osseo a second time on Feb. 7, following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline, and they will have another shot at Totino-Grace at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
The 5AAAA section looks to go through Park Center with Osseo being one of the main challenges. But there is still about a month until section tournament season, where upsets do happen year after year.
It does bode well that the Pirates had another dominant week, though, with double-digit wins over Champlin Park (74-42) and Elk River (71-36).
Park Center 74, Champlin Park 42
Playing like the No. 1 ranked team, Park Center built a 21-5 lead Feb. 2 with its defense being central to its offense.
The Pirates had five steals and a block in the first 6 minutes of the game. Senior forward Cody Pennebaker had three of those steals and the block. He also had a dunk after a steal by senior guard Braeden Carrington.
Carrington had another steal during that stretch, and he also drove to the basket for two scores, including a traditional 3-point play.
Senior forward James Spencer started the offense with a spin move inside that led to a basket, and he also drained a 3-pointer and scored another field goal inside.
Later in the first half, senior guard Leo Torbor found senior guard Isaiah Foster in the corner for a 3-pointer, and senior forward Ayouba Berthe had an offensive rebound and quick assist to Foster for another basket to make it 34-14.
Junior forward JJ Ware added a 3-pointer on a kickout by Carrington, and he also finished the first-half scoring with a layup inside to make it 45-18.
The second half started with the Pennebaker to Spencer show, as Pennebaker threw in two quick passes to Spencer in the paint with both plays ending with a basket by Spencer to make it 49-18.
Carrington later scored inside and then found Pennebaker outside for an assist on a 3-pointer.
The lead was pushed to 60-25 after a steal by Spencer and a pass to Torbor who finished the play inside.
Torbor followed with a steal and a layup, and senior forward Mohammad Diewara added two inside baskets and Berthe hit a jumper to make it 66-30 with about 11 minutes to go.
The Pirates went to more backups at that point, but the Rebels made a small 10-0 run to cut the deficit down to below 30 points again until Ware drained a 3-pointer on a pass by junior forward Joe Burgess.
Carrington led Park Center with 16 points, and Spencer and Pennebaker each had 13 points. Ware chipped in with 11 points, and Torbor and Foster had seven and six points, respectively. Berthe and Diewara both had four points.
Park Center 71, Elk River 36
Park Center traveled to Elk River on Feb. 4 and dominated in a 71-36 win.
The Pirates led 46-14 in the first half and once again had a running clock in the second half.
The offense was balanced again, too. Pennebaker led with 17 points, and Torbor had 14. Carrington and Berthe each had 12 points, and Spencer chipped in with six points.
